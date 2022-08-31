Afro-pop singer Berita, who has been in the news a lot lately due to her ex-husband's rants, has caused a buzz with her recent post

The talented singer left Mzansi social media users scratching their heads when she posted a short clip flaunting her red outfit

Berita's fans flocked to the comments section of her post to say she had been flourishing since leaving her controversial husband

Berita has left social media users drooling with her recent video. The talented musician who has been hogging headlines, thanks to her controversial husband Nota Baloyi sizzled in a stunning red outfit.

Singer Berita showed off her incredible figure in a red outfit. Image: @beritaafrosoul.

Source: Instagram

The Afro-singer chose to ignore the negativity that is being spread by her former music executive husband and flaunt her hourglass figure.

Taking to her Twitter page, Berita posted a short video of a hot outfit she wore in Gqeberha. The singer twirled to show her followers the fiery fit. She wrote:

"Safe to say red is my colour♥️ Ahhh Gqeberha was amazing."

Fans who loved the look took to her timeline to share their thoughts.

@ZweliRadebe said:

"You are flourishing, nice. What's the secret?"

@NelsonM43306712 wrote:

"So cute ."

@melzos_ added:

"LoVeLY ."

This is not the first time that Berita had Mzansi's jaws on the floor after rocking a red number. The star made it to the best-dressed stars list at the just-ended South Africa Music Awards. She rocked up looking all kinds of elegance in a stunning red dress.

Kelly Rowland turns heads with her lovely pictures, fans respond: "Face card never declines"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kelly Rowland seems to be ageing backwards. The talented singer and actress had peeps asking for her secret to everlasting beauty with her recent pictures.

The Coffee singer, who also caused a stir when she posted snaps rocking a princess-inspired dress, strikes again with a lovely post.

Taking to her Twitter page, Kelly Rowland, who seemed to be dropping hints about a new project she is working on, shared a picture that has since gone viral. The stunning pic had fans suggesting that she is working on a new music video for Beyoncè, but many were taken aback by the star's beauty.

Source: Briefly News