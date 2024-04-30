A young lady who ended up on Afrikaans TikTok took to social media to detail the drama that was taking place there, leaving peeps in stitches

The TikTok video captured the attention of many people online, gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments

The woman's clip amused South Africans as they took to the comments section to crack jokes, while others simply laughed it off

A South African lady entertained many people online with her video, which made rounds on social media.

A lady shared a story on social media about a drama she encountered on Afrikaans TikTok. Image: @misslady0010

Woman details ending up on Afrikaans TikTok

One young lady had Mzansi abuzz with her story of ending up on the Afrikaans TikTok. The stunner shared a clip on the video platform where she detailed the drama that was taking place on the Afrikaans TikTok, leaving many South Africans amused.

@misslady0010 said being on the Afrikaans TikTok is wild. The hun went on to say that she ended up on a live; however, she had no idea what was happening. @misslady0010 explained that on the live, she saw a woman bashing someone, which caught her attention, leading her to swipe and read the comments.

She explained the drama further in her TikTok video, which amused many people online. The clip gathered many views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Take a look at the woman detailing the drama below:

SA is in stitches

The young lady's video amused many people as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts, while others simply laughed it off.

kokowild1 shared:

"I ended up on Afrikaans TikTok and I was shocked I understand it 60% of the time. I grew up watch the shows I just had no ideas I was learning lol. am Malawian."

Hanic Hendricks205 said:

"The lives are chaotic."

Kimberly added:

"I been on Afrikans (south African)tik tok since the topper wear drama. yohhh I live on African tiktok on a whole . Nigerian TikTok is wild."

Tina Dlathu simply said:

"It’s wild. Yoh I kept clutching my invisible pearls."

Tam wrote:

"I can’t Afrikaans live TikTok’s the aunties are unhinged they always fighting."

