These following people took South Africans by storm with their baby daddy drama online, which left most with mixed emotions

In this list of individuals, some of these deadbeat fathers left many of their ex-partners in tears, and another left his kids sleeping outside

The online community reacted to the story of these women, with many showing them love and sympathy

Even when they are handled with maturity and compassion, breakups are usually awful, cause lots of pain to an individual, and it occurs for a variety of reasons. When children are involved, it is usually much more challenging to get over your ex, especially if the baby daddy is a deadbeat father.

Briefly News takes a look at some painful breakups and toxic baby daddies that shocked the streets of Mzansi and left peeps in tears.

These South African women were left heartbroken by their baby daddies on social media. Image: @Sisandamtshli, @Nollybhungane and @Omontle_thato_4eva

Source: TikTok

Woman cries cause of toxic baby daddy

A woman in KwaZulu-Natal had enough of her ex-partner, so she took to TikTok to ask people when are they going to discuss the toxicity of baby daddies in co-parenting. In the clip, the lady who goes by the TikTok handle @nollybhungane had tears rolling down her cheeks, which indicates that her ex's actions truly hurt her. She captioned her post saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

"Each and every time you're tryna find happiness and fix your life, they come and ruin your life, they always remind you that you don't provide a lot for your baby because they have a better job than yours."

Watch the video below:

Mom and children sleep outside as dad brings home girlfriend

A woman named Sisanda shared a heartbreaking TikTok video of her kids sleeping outside because her husband had his side chick over. The clip left many people in their feelings.

Take a look at the video below:

Deadbeat dad asks baby mama for R150 in phone call goes viral on Twitter

This young man left people with mixed reactions as many could not believe how he spoke to his child, who was excited to talk to him as he was only worried about cashing in on the mother. He asked his baby mama for R150. However, he was not happy with her answer.

Listen to the audio below:

Woman goes viral smashing lunchbox in response to deadbeat dad

An angry woman took social media by storm after she smashed her kid's lunchbox in a video that went viral on the internet.

According to the lady, her ex-partner supposedly asked the woman a day before school began if she still had the lunchbox he bought for their child, which left her frustrated because her child had no lunch for school.

Watch the clip below:

Single mom ditches deadbeat baby daddy and child support drama

This woman had had enough of her ex-partner's drama, so she decided to leave that all behind and create a drama-free life on her own. The lady shared in detail how she used to beg her baby daddy to be a responsible parent and pay child maintenance.

Clip here to view the clip:

Single mom shows off stunning 2-room house

Briefly News previously reported that a single mom shared pictures of her surprisingly stylish two-room home, praying that one day she can share pictures of a bigger home. It is very normal in South Africa for people to live in tiny houses, some even just a single room.

What some people do with these small spaces is impressive. Facebook user Phumlo Hlela took to the popular group Make Your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen to share pictures of her home.

Source: Briefly News