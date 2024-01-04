Omontle, a single mother, overcame years of emotional strain battling with her child's father for child support

After facing rejection and a slow court system, she channelled her pain into building a thriving side hustle, now earning many times more than the initial child support amount

She encourages other single mothers to find their own strength and build self-sufficient lives.

A single mom shared how she battled with her daughter's baby daddy. Image: @omontle_thato

Source: Instagram

ing a single mother comes with a mountain of challenges and hardships. This is something that Omontle Thato Moremong knows all too well.

Taking to TikTok, the single mother shared how she used to beg the father of her child to be a responsible parent and pay child maintenance.

Single mom turns tears into triumph

"Eight years ago, I was that baby mama that sent long texts cursing at him and reminding him to be the parent that he clearly didn’t want to be.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"It got so bad that I took him to the maintenance court. The case dragged on for years as he didn't show up for the hearings. The last straw was when I had to go to his workplace with the police sitting behind that van, I cried so hard, asking myself why am I doing this to myself," Omontle shared.

Omontle detailed that she required him to to pay R3 000 for school fees from the R80 000 he was earning, but the man simply refused to do so and insisted she take the child to a cheaper school.

"The snail court process destroyed me emotionally. I couldn’t afford a lawyer, so I had to represent myself in court. He started paying maintenance eventually, not because he wanted to, but because it was taken directly from his salary.

"He quit his job years later just to spite me. I didn’t have the power to fight him any longer," the single mom said.

Using that hardship as motivation to be a good mom to her child, Omontle made the conscious decision to do whatever it took to provide a better life for her daughter.

"I started a side hustle in January 2017, and in May 2017, I retired and gave my side hustle my full attention.

"That R3000 that I wanted from the father of my child, I now make 25 times that on any given month. I can’t remember the last time I spoke to my baby daddy. We live a life of peace, joy and happiness," said Omontle who advised single mothers in similar situations to turn their pain into power.

Click here to view the TikTok post.

Single mothers stand together

Many netizens, particularly single mothers, were moved by Omontle's post and shared their own stories and struggles in the comments section.

Kgomotso Khalo46 wrote:

"Thanks for postingI sent a long text 2days ago and not for financial help but for him to call his kids. However, this is the END."

ke commented:

"Didn't my salary double in the last 2 years. One day I decided I was going to stop fighting and Modimo le Badimo were like "It's our time to shine"

miss-mills commented:

"Cheers to you. One day I'll tell my story. I never went after him, but my son grew up and today he's a young successful man and he now wishes he helped us."

Tshego wa Marumo said:

"Wow, this. My baby is two years old. He last saw her when she was 1 month old; he is planning his wedding with another woman now, and I'm not getting maintenance."

Mpumi Madliwa replied:

"Omg. This is me now. I have been sending long texts, and I’m tiredand drained."

Single mom shows off stunning 2-room house

Briefly News previously reported that a single mom shared pictures of her surprisingly stylish two-room home, praying that one day she will be able to share pictures of a bigger home.

It is very normal in South Africa for people to live in small homes, some even just a single room. What some people do with these small spaces is impressive.

Facebook user Phumlo Hlela took to the popular group Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen to share pictures of her home.

Source: Briefly News