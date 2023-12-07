A single mom posted pictures of her gorgeous two-room home on a popular Facebook group and got hype

Phumlo Hlela has done the most with the small space, praying that one day she will have a bigger home

Mzansi people let the single mom know that her home is stunning and gushed over the stylish design

A single mom shared pictures of her surprisingly stylish two-room home, praying that one day she will be able to share pictures of a bigger home.

This woman's small home had people impressed by how neat and uncluttered it was. Image: Phumlo Hlela

Source: Facebook

It is very normal in South Africa for people to live in small homes, some even just a single room. What some people do with these small spaces is impressive.

Single mom shares pics of stylish two-room home

Facebook user Phumlo Hlela took to the popular group Make your bedroom beautiful �with Thembi's Linen � to share pictures of her home.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

It is just two rooms, but the woman has made it look like a five-star hotel. Simple and stylish, she managed to fit a kitchen, bedroom and lounge in the small space without making it look cluttered.

Take a look:

Mzansi hyped the single mom

People were blown away by how stunning the small home was. They let the woman know that she is blessed and will one day get her dream home.

Read some of the kind comments:

Princess Cece Ka Ntusi

“Stunning ngawufisa for my peace nje. You just encouraged me.”

Mbali Mhayise

“You have a beautiful home❤️Absolutely gorgeous... 100%.”

Kholeka Yawa

“Clean and neat house, love it✨️✨️”

Nomvula Mkhabela

“❤️❤️❤️❤️ sooo beautiful ”

20-Year-old lady transforms one-room into a home

Briefly News reported that despite having limited resources, a young South African woman has inspired many people with her creativity and determination to turn her small one-room house into a cosy home.

The 20-year-old woman, who goes by the name of Naomi Page on social media, shared photos of her one-room transformation on the Make Your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen Facebook page.

The images show her humble abode, which features a neatly made bed, a small kitchenette area and a lounge with a lovely couch and curtains.

Source: Briefly News