A mom's adventures with her daughter are making waves on TikTok as it shows them travelling to stunning places worldwide

In a subtle message, the mother throws shade at her absent partner, the baby's father, who she claims cannot afford their lifestyle

Her story in her video resonated with single mothers worldwide, earning praise from social media users

A single mother shared a video of how she and her daughter travel the world together. Images: @asia_lechang

A single mother is not mincing her words when it comes to the father of her daughter.

Woman shades baby daddy

TikTok user @asia_lechang shared a video on her page of her and her daughter travelling the world together despite getting no support from the kid's father. The duo visited incredible places, including Canada, Dubai and the United Kingdom. The video is filled with joy, laughter, and the beautiful moments together.

However, there's more to this video than travel. In a subtle message, the mom is addressing her absent partner, the baby's father, who seems to be broke. She showed social media users how she was providing her daughter with unforgettable experiences and cherished memories even without his support.

Single mothers unite

The video resonates with many people, especially single mothers, who can relate to the challenges of raising a child alone. Viewers are applauding the mother's determination to give her daughter the world, even in the face of difficulties.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@TEFLwithlee said:

"He won't see this, he can't afford data."

@The Accóuntànt commented:

"I followed you. I need petty friends."

@Vanilla joked:

"Sister woke up and choose violence, well chosen."

@bee4babz joked:

"I laughed so hard."

@Kutlwano Lehumo Mopa shared:

"I feel you sis, on our side we are relocating to the other side of the world and I love it!"

@Hadeezah Musa said:

"The level of petty , I feel you sis."

