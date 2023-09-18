An unemployed single mother from Mpumalanga moved back home and transformed the garage into her own space

She wanted a space where it could be a personal sanctuary which is warm and cosy for her

The woman shared her journey in a TikTok video, where it's gaining attention and inspiring others

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

An unemployed woman and a single mother shared a video of rebuilding her life. Images: @NokwaziMkhatshwa

Source: TikTok

A single, unemployed mother shared on TikTok her journey of building her own space after losing everything.

Unemployed woman starts over

Nokwazi Mkhatshwa moved back home, leaving her children in the care of their father. It was a challenging start to a new chapter in her life, filled with uncertainty and sadness. However, as time passed, she saw the silver lining in her circumstances.

In her own words, she explained that God knew why she had to take this path. Today, she is sharing her journey towards a brighter future on TikTok, where she's gaining recognition for her inspiring story. One of the significant steps she took was transforming her family's garage into a personal sanctuary. While the project is a work in progress, it radiates warmth and comfort, reflecting her resilience and creativity.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi shows support

Her TikTok videos chronicle the garage's transformation and her evolving journey. Viewers from around Mzansi are touched by her determination and positive spirit.

Many have left comments expressing their support and admiration for her progress:

@Samke827 shared:

"I'm so scared to leave my oldest behind with his dad and moving back home but I'm realising its causing more harm than good."

@palesatlhapane said:

"Keep going and inspire others."

@BoitumeloSemenya praised:

"This is beautiful. Congratulations."

@Zanele61 commented:

"Strong girl..who uses the remaining energy to revive and rebuild herself."

@Thatohatsi advised:

"There is no place like home babe. Gather your strength and work your way back to your true purpose. I did it 3 years ago & am doing better than ever."

Single mom's dream home

In a similar story, Briefly News reported an inspiring achievement: a single mother from the Eastern Cape built her dream home at 30.

Her story showcases determination and hard work, demonstrating that even the most ambitious dreams can be realised with dedication.

She proudly shared beautiful photos of her accomplishments on Facebook, inspiring others online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News