A single mother from KwaZulu-Natal has challenged stereotypes in her TikTok video and shows that love has no limits

Ayanda Zuma's story is a powerful reminder that being a single mom doesn't mean you can't find love and happiness

Speaking to Briefly News, she shared her journey of finding love with a partner who accepts her and her child unconditionally

Ayanda Zuma from KwaZulu-Natal has shared an inspiring video about finding love.

A courageous woman from Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, has opened up about her journey to finding love as a single mother.

Video inspires hope

Ayanda Zuma who is single mom shared a heartwarming video that challenges stereotypes and demonstrates the boundless nature of love. Her TikTok video has garnered attention and support, showing that love knows no bounds when it comes to single parents.

In an exclusive comment to Briefly News Zuma says:

"I’m just really amazed at the responses I’m getting from that video. I’m so overwhelmed with all the love. I appreciate it.

"I did that video and was very skeptical about posting it because I thought I was going to get a lot of negative comments on it because well, social media can be a very cruel place. I had it in my drafts for some time actually then one day I just decided, let me post it and the comments have been so heart warming."

In a society that sometimes stigmatises single mothers, her story is a powerful reminder that they too can find love and happiness.

"I decided to share my story, and judging from the comments I’ve been reading in my video a lot of single mothers have lost hope in themselves and think they have to take a backseat when it comes to love and happiness.

"No single mother wanted to be a single mother, it was circumstances that lead to them being single mothers, no matter the circumstance, no woman should be made to feel like they deserve any less just because they are a single mother."

Her own love story began five years ago when she was working for Greyhound, and her boyfriend was a student in his final year. At first, she thought it might be a short-lived fling due to the misconception that men don't want to date women with children, especially if they have none of their own.

"This man has showed me nothing but unconditional love since day one and has never made me feel like a reject or like I deserve any less. He has been an inspiration and a best friend to my son for the past five years.

"To this day I wonder what I did to deserve this much love because he always overextends himself just for the comfort of me and my son and I pray that God continues to bless him and that his cup overflows with blessings from above."

Zuma's story is a testament to love's ability to break down societal barriers and prejudices.

"Women with children are definitely still frowned upon, you go on social media and just read what they say about men who date women with children, it’s absolutely horrible and depressing, single mothers believe they deserve less.

"One thing my boyfriend and I have mastered is shutting out the outside noise and negative comments and just carry on doing us."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi single mum's inspired

The video has inspired hope and shattered outdated beliefs, spreading a message of acceptance and love for all.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Kiara Nkomonde was inspired:

"This is inspirational I'm in varsity, boyfriend denied partenity I'm broken and hurt. feel like giving up but this video showd me there's life after a storm. Let me go to school."

@S.eemah_ shared:

"They look alike yho."

@Nunekazi MamXesibe joked:

"I came to say you are lying to us, he is the biological father because they look alike, but everyone saw it."

@KaMwelase shared:

"I also met someone who is so loving even towards my kids but I have trust issues I’m afraid I might ruin everything."

@Lindelwa Majola questioned:

"Are you sure that's not his son?"

