A determined single mother shared her rollercoaster journey filled with highs and lows in a TikTok video

After graduating in 2019, she could not find employment, and she suffered several setbacks where she was unable to afford to look after her child

Speaking to Briefly News, Nolukholo Madikane says her daughter was her motivation not to give up

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A single mother shared her struggle to find a job for more than three years in a video on social media. Images: Nolukholo Madika/Instagram/TikTok.

Source: UGC

A single mother has faced several setbacks trying to find employment in South Africa despite graduating in media law and journalism.

Single mother shares inspiring journey in TikTok video

Nolukholo Madika was faced with trying to provide for her child, but she could not secure a job, no matter how many attempts she made. Madika was determined to build a better life, but life had other plans.

In a video on TikTok, she shares how she had to leave her daughter in Eastern Cape with her parents while trying to figure her life out. She had several side hustles to try and create an income stream; she had been fired from a job and even lost the other one. But, Madika refused to let her circumstances determine her future.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Speaking to Briefly News in an exclusive comment, Madika says:

"My daughter was my motivation never to give up. Moving to Cape Town felt like all of my dreams were finally within reach, but I had to put in an incredible amount of effort to become the person I am today.

"Reminding myself that I wanted a better life for my daughter was the sole driving force that kept me moving forward, even when there was no food on the table. I knew deep down that giving up was never the solution."

Watch the video below:

Single mom's story of perseverance and determination inspires others

Despite her setbacks for over three years, she secured a job with excellent perks and a fantastic salary. She was finally reunited with her daughter in Cape Town, and her life took another positive turn.

People were touched by her determination to succeed and shared their thoughts in the comment section:

@Mouna shared her sentiments:

"I think that’s the hardest part about being unemployed and having a baby. All you think about is them."

@Simphiwe said:

"I’m glad you kept going and going no matter what."

@Peekay commented:

"So proud of you for not giving up and keeping the faith. With God, there is always a way."

@abandendlovu vented:

"I'm not coping, 23-year-old single parent,flexi at Verimark can barely make ends meet, and the working conditions are horrible."

@umswatilomuhle876 praised:

"Big up sis, it's not over until God says so."

Single mom shares journey from carefree teen to a responsible adult, TikTok video aimed to educate young girls

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a matric student's life who took an unexpected turn when she discovered her pregnancy at five months.

She was left to navigate this journey as a single mother after the baby's father abandoned her, she shared her story on TikTok.

The young hun hopes her story can educate young girls about the responsibilities life can bring if you are not careful.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News