AKA's mother Lynn Forbes has opened up about how she is dealing with grief, six months after her son was brutally shot

Lynn said she feels there is a void where her heart used to be due to the pain of dealing with grief

The grieving mom's fans and followers sent her heartwarming responses in the comments section

Lynn Forbes is taking one day at a time since her son AKA's murder in February this year. The grieving mom has been open about her journey on her social media platforms.

Lynn Forbes has opened up about grieving in a heartwarming post. Image: @lynnforbesza and @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Lynn Forbes shares heartwarming post about dealing with grief

AKA's death left a huge void in his mother's life. Lynn Forbes has been open about how her life changed the moment she received the news of her son's death and how she has been coping since then.

The motivational speaker and now podcaster recently left her Instagram followers feeling emotional with a touching post about dealing with grief. Lynn Forbes said she has had good days and bad days. She wrote:

"I often feel like where my heart used to be there is just a big hole in my chest, without space even for myself. Grief is not something you get over, it never ends. You just learn to live with it and grow around it. And in the moments when it feels like the band-aid is being ripped off the healing wound, you start all over again … until the next time and the next time and the next time …"

Lynn Forbes' followers react to her post

@sanelisiwegysman commented:

"Maybe it doesn't end because people only leave us in body and not in spirit. Is it possible to learn to communicate or spend time beyond the physical. It helped me. I would still text, I'd still talk and communicate with my loved one and laughed and hung on to all the memories. I'm sorry "

@queenzion101 added:

"Uxolo mama❤️"

@misstheoh wrote:

"Hey bathong. My whole heart goes out to you though we may not know each other. We are spiritual beings."

@nunu_cele said:

"Such a painful experience yo!!!!"

Source: Briefly News