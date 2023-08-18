Pearl Modiadie recently stepped out to attend the Miss South Africa event accompanied by her new man

The star has not shared any details about her man except a few pictures that have caused a frenzy on social media

Taking to her Instagram page, the media personality showed off her stunning armless red gown that she rocked at the event

Pearl Modiadie is in love and she can't hide it. The media personality recently joined other Mzansi A-listers to attend the Miss South Africa event.

Pearl Modiadie shared pictures from her date night with her new man.

Source: Instagram

Pearl Modiadie's date night with her man

South Africans have been going up and down the social media streets trying to find out more information about Pearl Modiadie's new man.

The star who caused a buzz when she shared pictures of her new man while on a holiday getaway has remained mum about any details about her man. Social media users confirmed that it's not her baby daddy Nathaniel Oppenheimer and others are speculating they met on a dating site.

However, the crazy rumours have not stopped the star from living her best life and enjoying every moment with her new man. Taking to her Instagram timeline, the mother of one shared stunning pictures from their date night at the Miss SA event. She captioned the post:

"Date night at Miss South Africa 2023 tonight!"

Pearl Modiadie's fans can't get enough of her cute snaps

Social media users love how their fav is living to the fullest with the love of her life. Fans and industry colleagues flooded her timeline with sweet messages.

@norma.mnoma said:

"I love this for you babe ❤️❤️"

@imjoyful777 commented:

"Sana, can you please share your prayer line with some of us, quickly.Kushubile‼️"

@lillyrapelang added:

"FINALLY, you attend Miss SA Pearly I hope you have an amazing experience ❤️'

@ronnie_maseko noted:

"Happy couple black and white, that a rainbow nation we are building. Let us enjoy democracy as we're equally human beings people. "

@soibhan.brazier wrote:

"Stunning Pearl you looked gorgeous! Such a sweet soul."

Pearl Modiadie advocates for new gym rules after her recent negative experience, opts for home gym instead

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that actress Pearl Modiadie sparked a huge debate after she shared her views on gym etiquette.

The radio presenter said she feels uncomfortable when people record themselves working out. Adding that she cannot work out properly because she always feels as though the camera is pointed at her.

