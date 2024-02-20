The gorgeous socialite Sarah Langa stunned netizens when she showed off her toned body

Sarah Langa strutted in glittery brown heels and wore a light brown open back mini-dress

Mzansi peeps were impressed by Sarah Langa, and they gave her flowers for maintaining her physique

Sarah Langa gave haters heart palpitations with her latest post. The socialite and influencer showed off her curves in a figure-hugging brown dress.

All eyes were on Sarah Langa, who donned a brown mini-dress, exposing her body. Image: @sarahlanga

Source: Instagram

Sarah Langa's dress steals the show

Social media personality Sarah Langa impressed Mzansi when she showed off her toned body. Wearing a brown figure-hugging, open back mini-dress, Sarah completed the look with shimmery brown heels and a neat up-do bun.

The video was re-shared by X blogger @MDNnewss, who added a heart emoji and a fire emoji.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Netizens swoon over Sarah Langa

Mzansi peeps were impressed by Sarah Langa, and they gave her flowers for maintaining her physique.

@EMKEM_Mike:

"She's beautiful."

@AgriGrowthBuzz:

"Once saba muhles together as one."

@TheRealVicPrice:

"You see this hun? For me she’s a 10..she’s not just pretty nje."

@lihlelelogmail1:

"Lonwabo Sambudla is a lucky man she’s gorgeous."

Sarah given her flowers for not falling for BBL trap

Sarah Langa got real about her body positivity issues and not falling for the Brazzillian Bottom Lift (BBL) trap. She said she fought the urge and the pressure to go under the knife but she has embraced her natural curves,

“One thing I'm grateful for is the fact that I never did a BBL (Brazilian bottom lift), even when I felt like I hated my body and when I felt all the pressure to get work done. I love my body right now, I love my hip dips, my proportions, my legs. Feeling so grateful for the body I was born with and how hard work pays off,” she said in her post."

Amanda du-Pont stuns in the Maldives

In a previous report from Briefly News, TV personality and entrepreneur Amanda du-Pont was on her Maldives vacation at Alila Kothaifaru.

The former Skeem Saam star posted some heated pictures that had people talking and gushing over her.

Amanda du-Pont also debuted a new hairstyle, a blonde wavy weave.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News