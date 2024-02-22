A young Mzansi lady took to social media, where she shared images of her beautiful home

Netizens were impressed by the stunner's relatable content, which showed the reality of many South Africans who live in shacks

People loved her room, and they let her know that her house was neat and clean and had a lot of potential

One woman took to her Facebook account and shared her humble home. The lovely lady was proud of her hard work, even though it was nothing compared to modern designs.

A South African woman shared how her one-room shack home in a Facebook group chat. Image: Nompumelelo Mtshali

Proud woman shows off humble room

Nompumelelo Mtshali posted pictures of the room on a Facebook group called Make Your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen. The woman's living space contains a bed neatly made with colourful duvets, and she places four pillows on her bed. Nompumelelo Mtshali also showed off her kitchen area, where she had a cupboard, kettle, buckets, and a small stove, combined with an oven and a big white fridge.

Take a look at the post:

Inside the house of the lovely woman. Image: Nompumelelo Mtshali

Peeps showed the woman love

The post attracted many likes and comments. Online users flocked to her comments to send heartfelt messages to the young lady.

Phumzile Nxuma said:

"Your place is very nice and clean. What do you use for your floor."

MmaOnkarabile Sefuthi added:

"Nice and clean ke kopa otlose stove pela fridge please."

Judy Gairnes Commans wrote:

"Well organised clean and cosy."

Philisiwe Ngozo simply said:

"Great job."

Mamphazimarh Siwelarh commented:

"Very impressive!"

Aucy B Kepe gushed over the woman's home, saying:

"Amazing."

South African woman shares humble 1-room living space

Briefly News previously reported one woman who took to her Facebook account and shared her humble beginnings in a one-room apartment.

Tshegofatso Pretty Selepe posted pictures of the room on a Facebook group called Make Your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen. The young lady also revealed in her captions that she just moved in and had been afraid to make this critical decision. Her living space contains a bed, suitcase, bucket and her shoes. The lady on the path of being independent wowed online users as they were touched by her bold move to post her home in that condition

