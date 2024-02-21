A lady took to social media to showcase beautiful kiddies' shoes which she saw in Ackermans

The woman unveiled the Barbie sneakers, and netizens were in awe at the design of the shoe

Online users were thankful for the stunner who shared the plug and asked her for more shopping tips

A woman from Mzansi showcased a pair of sneakers from Ackermans, and peeps were left in awe.

A South African woman unveiled kiddies Ackerman's shoes in a TikTok video. Image:@anele_nezy

A video posted by @anele_nezy on TiTok shows the young woman unveiling the beautiful Barbie sneakers from Ackermans. The shoe had multiple colours, such as pink, white and blue, resembling a Nike Air Force. The shoes cost R229.95. The clip attracted over 576 views, along with thousands of likes and many comments within one day of its publication, and people loved the sneaker's design.

Peeps loved the lady's plug

Online users rushed to the comments to gush over the shoes, while some adults said they would rock the adorable.

Ve2427 said:

"Age doesn't matter...barbie is barbie, and I am 38 years old, so yes, I will buy myself a pair asap. Thank you, Ackermans."

Rhulani Bila shared:

"Is it my daughter only who is obsessed with Crocs no matter what shoes I buy for her."

senorita WamaSwazi Chagwe wrote:

"For us abomama bama boys plug us too with boysss stuff."

Ntebomasemola added:

"Why did they have to be Barbie? I want them myself."

Thandeka Malemela commented:

"As a grown up, I'd wear these."

