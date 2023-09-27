In a recent TikTok video, a woman showcased affordable heels from Legit strikingly similar to those found at Zara, but at a lower cost

This clip has stirred a debate among Mzansi viewers, raising questions about the value of trading price for quality

While some applaud the budget-friendly discovery, others express reservations regarding potential differences in comfort and durability

A woman has shared a video of her discovery of heels that look similar to those from Zara at a fraction of the cost. Images: @letlhogonolo_madiga

A woman from Mzansi showcased a pair of heels that closely resemble those available at the popular fashion retailer Zara, but at a significantly lower price.

Affordable Zara-like heels

The video has sparked a lively debate among viewers, who now question whether sacrificing quality for a lower price is a wise choice. The video uploaded by user @letlhogonolo_madiga on her TikTok page gained attention for comparing the affordable heels from Legit and the higher-priced Zara version.

While some viewers praised the woman's budget-friendly find, others expressed concerns about potential differences in quality, comfort, and durability. The video highlighted a common dilemma faced by shoppers choosing between budget-friendly alternatives and established brands.

The clip has gained nearly 500K views and thousands of reshares in a day. Watch the video below:

TikTok Zara-like heels video sparks debate

South Africans shared their views and reflected on the importance of considering factors beyond price, such as material quality and long-term value, when making purchasing decisions.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Winter said:

"Legit shoes are not that comfortable, or it’s just me?"

@Melons shared:

"I was just about to order Zara. I’m going straight to Legit."

@vuvu joked:

"They are also making a noise when you walk, tswi tswi."

@user4291035285416 commented:

"It seems like all shops are selling one thing, before we buy we must compare the prices."

@user1852962343087 said:

"Legit is coming through for us."

@bigeyez8 advised:

"If you want comfort and quality, you know what to do."

Johannesburg woman discovers Zara clothes at China Mall

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a Johannesburg woman's surprising find of Zara clothing items in a local China Mall, stirring mixed reactions among shoppers.

In a video shared on TikTok, the woman showcases the Zara items available in a shop within the mall.

Thalukanyo Mutepe shares that her content is inspired by her personal experiences when she moved to Johannesburg.

