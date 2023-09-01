A Johannesburg woman's surprising find of Zara clothing items in a local China Mall has stirred mixed reactions among shoppers

In a video shared on TikTok, the woman showcases the Zara items available in a shop within the mall

While some viewers are excited about the clothing, others have raised concerns about the pricing, suggesting it may not be as budget-friendly as expected

A Johannesburg woman's recent TikTok video has caused quite a stir among shoppers.

Zara finds at China Mall

In the video, she showcases her surprising find of Zara clothing items inside a store at a local China Mall. This quickly gained attention and triggered mixed reactions, particularly concerning the prices of these Zara products.

The woman known as @simplegurrlldiaries shared the clip on her TikTok page. Some viewers expressed excitement about buying Zara items at a place like the China Mall, which is often associated with more affordable options.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi divided by video

While some saw this video as a convenient way to access a famous brand without breaking the bank, not everyone shared this enthusiasm. Many viewers commented on the video, noting that the prices of the Zara clothing seemed higher than they expected in such a setting.

People shared their insights in the comment section:

@Hloni_T said:

"The prices used to be reasonable, but now!!! Might as well go to Zara."

@Thandi Mayekiso said:

"Chomie, did they redo the price."

@MO... commented:

"Expensive that shop, please."

@twananobaloyi0 shared:

"It was expensive. I was the last time."

@lele said:

"The shop looks beautiful."

@dikelediemilychak commented:

"Ai, their prices are not prizing."

@Mental Butterfly

"It used to be cheap; it has gotten so expensive."

Woman shares Zara clothes factory prices in TikTok video, Mzansi appreciates Durban plug for trendy items.

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about one woman who has become a fashion influencer by introducing stylish Zara clothes found in a shop in Durban.

The lady guarantees exceptional clothing items at low prices, all from the luxury fashion label.

Peeps were thankful to the fashionista for plugging them with this trendy store's fantastic clothes for sale.

