A fashion-savvy woman has uncovered a hidden gem in Durban—a factory store that offers unbeatable prices on Zara clothing.

With so many bargains at the store, shoppers can now get three Zara pieces for an incredibly low price of just R189.

This revelation has sparked excitement among fashion enthusiasts, who can now update their wardrobes with trendy Zara styles without breaking the bank

Fashionista plugs Mzansi with a factory shop that sells Zara clothes at low prices. Images:@aishwarya.bedessy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A woman has just revealed a hidden gem in Durban—a factory store that sells Zara clothes at jaw-dropping prices.

Fashionista plugs SA with incredible Zara clothes at bargain prices

Fashion influencer @aishwarya.bedessy posted a video on TikTok which showcases a factory store at the Value Centre in Springfield Park in Durban. The shop offers a great deal where customers can choose three Zara pieces for an unbelievably low price of just R189. The best part is these prices are set at cost, ensuring maximum affordability for fashion enthusiasts.

Zara a luxury brand is known for its high quality and steep prices

Zara, known for its trendy and high-quality garments, has long been a favourite among fashion lovers. However, the brand's prices can sometimes be a bit steep. That's why this factory store discovery has created a buzz among bargain hunters in Mzansi.

Watch the video below:

Mzani thanks fashionista for plugging them

The store's popularity is skyrocketing, with customers appreciating the opportunity to snag Zara pieces at cost price.

Since the news broke, fashion-conscious individuals across Mzansi have been flocking to the comment section to ask for more information:

@Apple said:

"Location please in Durban."

@Ryan Govender978 commented:

"There's one in Cornubia.Wack variety! If you want Zara, go to Zara!"

@karishma_ramdev said:

"JAM also has Zara stuff but they cut the name off but the label still shows it’s Zara by the font."

@Nonhlanhla Shawwty M commented:

"Bought 4 tops for me and 2 for my daughter, and a shirt for my son."

@papa_peaches said:

"You can also get Polo items there."

@nqobile Manzini commented:

"No guys , I have to visit Durban ayybo."

@Kasturi Chetty said:

"What's the name of ths shop?"

