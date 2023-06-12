A fashion influencer trended on social media for doing a Jet store shopping haul plugging Mzansi with amazing winter clothes

The content created showcased a range of different styles of winter jackets, including warm teddy coats, which is a trend in Mzansi

Peeps were intrigued to know which store she went to so that they could get the items she displayed in her post

Fashion influencer trends for plugging Mzansi with winter clothes from Jet. Images: @nicolewocke_/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In the fashion world, trends come and go, but some have the power to captivate millions. A popular fashion influencer recently took Mzansi by storm with her winter shopping haul from Jet.

Fashionista plugs Mzansi with teddy coats from Jet

TikTok user @nicolewocke_ focused on showing netizens trending coats form the clothing store. The influencer's video showcased her latest purchases which quickly went viral, garnering attention and praise from fashion enthusiasts across Mzansi. The fashion influencer, is known for her impeccable sense of style and with winter around the corner, she featured the cosy and stylish teddy coats in her haul.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to fashion influencer's Jet shopping haul

The influencer's plug for Jet not only elevated the brand's visibility but also encouraged followers to explore Mzansi's fashion offerings.

As the post gained traction, viewers flooded the comments section with compliments and inquiries about where to purchase the showcased items:

@Bongi commented:

"Depends which Jet dear definitely not in Vryheid."

@Nirvana said:

"See the problem is, I think the clothes are gonna look exactly the same on me."

@cattok commented:

"Why do our jet never have these clothes just old stock."

@Iman Coovadia said:

"Is the first set also jet? Skirt and top."

@donnep05 said:

"Teddy coats not in Cape Town I'm looking for the cream."

@Misha commented:

"Where did you get the first outfit."

@Elelwani Precious Le said:

"Yoh I love Jet clothes."

@missm175 commented:

"Let's bear in mind that not all Jet stores are that Jet store."

