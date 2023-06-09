One woman posted a video of the cool boots she spotted at Ackermans, and it sparked the ladies' interest

The TikTok showed the trendy winter shoes that can be bought at an affordable price compared to many competitors

The video went viral, and TikTok users could not stop gushing about the variety of boots available this season

A video of winter boots from Ackermans got SA ladies' attention. Image: @miranda_bambata

Source: TikTok

It's winter, and South African ladies are looking for warm clothes that do not break the bank in Cyril's economy.

SA woman posts video of boots from Ackermans

One fashionista plugged SA ladies with winter finds from Ackermans, which netizens greatly appreciated.

She posted a video of the different styles of boots from the popular retail store on her TikTok page @miranda_bambata.

TikTok video of trendy winter shoes goes viral

The clip is close to 180 000 views on the video-sharing app and got thousands of likes.

People were impressed with the fashion offering by the retail giant and vowed to scoop a pair or two soon.

Some who badly wanted the boots complained in the comments section that their local stores were out of stock.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi ladies rave about fashionable Ackermans boots

@godson581 mentioned:

"Do they have white which is long?"

@misstee_deeee said:

"I've gone to 5 different Ackermans in CPT and NONE of them have stock in my size. I'm so defeated honestly. Mxm "

@beva770 asked:

"Which Ackermans is this? Ours are out of stock in Jhb South."

@janematarutse commented:

"People will make me bath and go to the mall yazi."

@lolo_tshapile stated:

"Wow, Zintle and affordable.❤"

@kgosigadi018 wrote:

"Ackermans is fighting."

@maizza01 mentioned:

"Ackermans ke boss."

@margaret_740 said:

"I'm thinking of going there now."

