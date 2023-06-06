A TikTok user posted a video of herself wearing all the boots in her closet, and people loved seeing it

The lady showed that she has quite the collection of boots as she showed people a glimpse of her shoe closet

Online users were big fans of the woman's shoe try-on haul, and many of them commented with endless compliments

A shoe lover on TikTok decided to make content about her shoes. The woman started with her boots and detailed where she got most of them.

A TikTokker from Johannesburg showed some boots she bought from Mzansi stores.Image: @sibahle_with_an_i

Source: TikTok

Her TikTok video got thousands of likes as people saw she bought from accessible shops such as Mr Price and more. People were grateful for the useful shopping guide.

Shoe closet piques TikTok users' interest as woman puts it on display

A TikTokker @sibahle_with_an__i posted that she wanted to show off her boots. The stunner wanted people to see her boots first, and she tried them on camera. The lady's buys were from Mr Price, The Fix, Legit and Eastgate Mall in Johannesburg. Watch the video below:

Fashion lovers eager to buy boots from SA retail stores

People always love to see others' purchases. Many commented with their thoughts about the shoes she tried on.

Nittah loved it:

"Beautiful collection"

Akhona Madolo said:

"Some children are blessed."

Sandy wrote:

"So many boots, I have to see your whole shoe collection."

mitchy12341 complimented her:

"You are so girly , I just followed you , so refreshing."

Zemmpholoba added:

"Wow the addict in me wants to buy all."

MphoVee commented:

"They suit you darling. All of them."

Source: Briefly News