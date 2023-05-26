A woman visited Mr Price and discovered that they have some of the best winter deals, and she copped a few items

The lady shared her purchases online to get people to run to the store as her plan worked, and netizens loved her discoveries

Many people were grateful because the woman show some staple items that could be paired with almost anything

A fashion influencer on TiK ToK paid a visit to Mr Price. The lady found some fantastic items and told her audience the prices.

A Mr Price stumer bought several items and showed people her ideas for an outfit.

The woman's helpful video received thousands of likes and hundreds of comments. Many people commented that they got some style inspiration from the clip.

Mr Price customers are excited about pieces found in store

@kayla.juliet2 spotted some trendy pieces perfect for winter. The creator bought several items, including a long slip dress she recommended as a layering piece for the cold season. Watch the video of the rest of the items below:

2 Mr Price outfits from R300 with shoes

The slip dress for R179 was a hit with the creator's viewers, and there are more dresses in the same style for R100 at Mr Price. To create a complete outfit for R300, the black dress can be paired with a white Turtle neck top for R89. The fit can be completed with a white pair of high-top sneakers for R100 in the store's Priced to Go section.

For those who are not into dresses, it can also be replaced with lilac Fanta wide-legged pants that are special for R150. These can then be paired with matching lilac and brown cardigan for R150. Complete the look with an R100 Oak Ridge brown polo neck to tie in with brown detail in the cardi and chunky R100 trainers to make an outfit for R500.

Online users were interested to see how the TikTokker would style her items and had many eager for a try-on haul. See how the creator layered the dress with a turtle neck below:

Just. Unique commented:

"The slip dress and the biker jacket.. Love love love."

Lia Huisamen begged:

"Try on the jumpsuit. Now"

Kay-leigh commented:

"Try on haul?I want to get the leather fit."

user1386894017503 needed to know where to go:

"Which Mr Price store is this?"

Kayla Bartmann, the creator replied

"This is Eastgate ❤️"

Dolene Wright

"Me running to Mr Price after seeing this ‍♀️"

Woman finds Mr Price, Edgars and Jet deals, stunner bags cheap boots and coat

Briefly News previously reported that a fashion influencer on TiK ToK had people interested in her latest shopping activities. The woman went all out for winter and got some warm items from Mr Price Jet and more.

The video got over 12 000 likes, as it provided helpful information. Many people in the comments insisted they wanted to see her wearing the clothes.

People enjoy seeing what others purchase from stores. Online peeps' wishes were granted when the lady posted a second video of her trying on the clothes to show how they fit.

