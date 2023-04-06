One woman visited Mr Price and decided to do the shopping so that people knew what to get

The lady shared which clothing pieces her followers should go and buy in the South African clothing store for autumn and winter

People were thankful for the lady's help as they raved about her fashion sense as she tried on the cutest items

A woman visited Mr price and showed people bargains that they could get. This video was helpful to those who are planning for the upcoming season change.

A woman went to Mr Price and showed people what they could buy for autumn and winter. Image: @ndumi_11

Source: UGC

The video got thousands of likes on TikTok. People left comments and gave their opinions about the clothing items.

Mr Price customer advises TikTok viewers on what to buy

A Mr Price enthusiast, @ndumi__11, showed people some clothes they could get at the store. The lady reviewed items from the winter and autumn range she thought others would love.

Watch the video below:

Online users impressed by woman's pics

Many people love to see others' fashion tastes. Online users admitted that they needed the video as a shopping guide.

@user1493539360832 commented:

"Deodorant prices are through the roof."

@chichijordan2 commented:

"No way she just needed confirmation with her glasses on."

@tms_smith_ commented:

"We were literally there yesterday."

@palesa_ramodibe commented:

"Love your fashion sense mate."

@user29249264447797 commented:

"Video saved. I'm taking it with me next week."

@thato_kganyago08 commented:

"I'm definitely getting that skirt."

Source: Briefly News