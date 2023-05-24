Winter is upon us, and this babe is helping Mzanis people get on the fashion trends for a fraction of the price

TikTok user @thegiftedhands28 shared a video showing the Cotton On boots she got for R250

People were blown away by the secrete special and ran to their nearest store to get theirs

Winter clothes are not cheap! This stylish babe is helping you get on the combat/Chelsea boot winter fashion trend for a fraction of the price, be grateful!

TikTok user @thegiftedhands28 shared a video showing the Cotton On boots she got for R250, and they were marked at R900. Image: TikTok / @thegiftedhands28

Source: TikTok

Combat/Chelsea boots are the in thing, but the good ones are not cheap. Keeping up with fashion trends is possible on a budget if you know how.

Mzansi babe drops secrete to getting stylish boots for cheap

TikTok user @thegiftedhands28 shared a video showing the Cotton On combat/Chelsea boots that were marked R900, but she only paid R250. It turns out if you buy a drink and use your loyalty card, they chop the price!

This fashion fundi knows a thing or two. Take a look at these gorgeous boots:

Mzansi thanks sis, for the plug, praying they get some before the secrete special is over

People flooded the comments, wondering how this was even possible. While some shared other places to get combat boots at even more affordable prices, others ran to get theirs.

Read some of the comments:

Hombs said:

"Cotton On currently has a 50% sale on them idk till when but ziyi R300 I just ordered mine."

la_mandaj said:

"At Ackerman's they R179."

Yolanda B said:

"Imagine they're R600 online, this is why I hate being in PE"

divinegem said:

"I hope the sale doesn’t end before the weekend."

Faarie Faa said:

"Those who need help getting the items I can check for y’all on Friday."

