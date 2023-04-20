One lady bought her shoes from Mr Price and showed people her experience with walking in them

Online users watched how inconvenient the shoes were to the lady who wore them in the video that got 400 000 views

Mr Price is notorious for their shoes, and this video shows why the clothing company sometimes gets criticism

One lady shared her thoughts about Mr Price. The lady bought shoes from the retail store and shared her experience with them.

A pair of Mr Price shoes had many people laughing as they made a hissing sound.

The video had many people relating to her struggle. The clip got thousands of likes and hundreds of comments as people shared their shopping experiences at Mr Price.

Mr Price shoes have the internet howling

@kwelobohlokoletag on TikTok had people laughing when she stepped in her Mr Price shoes. The lady bought slides, but they made a hissing sound as she walked.

Watch the video below:

Video has people laughing about bad experiences with Mr Price shoes

People love to see product reviews of different shopping items. This video left netizens agreeing that Mr Price shoes can have some faults.

Thato_Raz commented:

"Mine even make a fart sound."

user59055684920438 commented:

"I thought I was just too heavy for my shoes."

Jaden commented:

"Imagine coming late to a lecture with those shoes. I’d evaporate shem."

s_masindwa commented:

"Please, they will take a deep breath sana."

user10388960970879 commented:

"I was walking behind this other girl on campus and her slides sounded exactly like this."

justmasegobra commented:

"@Mr Price fashion you are going to pay for your sins."

