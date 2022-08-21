20+ beautiful Tswana's traditional attire for lobola 2022 | Dresses for Makoti

Dressing elegantly in any occasion is crucial as your appearance depicts more about you. This is the case especially if you are having a traditional wedding, better known as a Makoti; you need to look stunning and stand out from the crowd. You also need to leave your new family-to-be with a lasting impression. Here are some of Tswana traditional attires for lobola in 2022.

Modern lobola dresses come in different designs to suit different preferences. You should settle for a dress that compliments your size and shape of the body. The attire should be simple but in all ways elegant! For such an event, avoid dresses which are too short and revealing.

Tswana's traditional attire for lobola

The best traditional wedding dresses designs will blow your mind away. Here are some of the Tswana Makoti attires you can choose from for your special day.

1. Modern off-shoulder dress

This gown portrays simplicity and elegance at the same time. Look beautiful in an off-shoulder gown with a mermaid finishing at the bottom.

2. Shoulder-laced mermaid gown

As a bride, wearing a mermaid gown with transparent lace shoulders brings out your beauty in undefined ways. The lace shoulders add detail to your gown, which has a mermaid tail.

3. The waterfall gown

Any bride would look phenomenal in this blue and white modern-traditional attire. The waterfall along the shoulder adds more style to it.

4. Blue-blended gowns

If blue is your favourite colour, then it is possible to blend different shades of blue to create your dream lobola gown.

5. Slaying in polker-dotted lobola attire

A bride rocks in blue lobola dresses that are complimented with white polker dots and adorning head gowns. One of the dresses has a touch of yellow that brings out the simplicity and beauty nature of the dress.

6. Brown and gold themed lobola dress

A bride looking exquisite in a brown, gold, and white lobola themed attire. A gold necklace and pearl earings complements the attire.

7. Matching-couple lobola outfits

Nothing compliments a couple during their Makoti function than having matching outfits. The couples here have outfits that blend in with each of their partners, adding more colour to their big day.

8. Tswana skater dresses

Who said that skater dresses are not beautiful for lobola. The brides here are in blue-patterned attires for their big day. The attires compliment their body shapes and brings out their beauty.

9. Tswana open-chest peacock gowns

This is a unique design that is perfect for any Tswana bride. It comes in either short or no sleeves and is designed to fit any bride. The attire is loose from the knee area going downwards and is decorated in a peacock pattern.

10. A pattern affair

Couples enjoying their day dressed in almost-matching outfits. The couples are dressed in almost matching outfits, filled with colourful patterns.

11. Colour-blocking traditional attires

Couples dressed in African themed attires that bring out their beauty and charm. The colours compliment their outfits which are perfect for the occasion.

12. The Tswana Queens attire

A couple enjoying their big day looking gorgeous in their traditional attire. They have embraced jungle green and emerald green colours which compliments their wear. The bride is also wearing a unique hat that takes away the day.

13. Full lobola attire

Brides rocking in a complete lobola blue print gowns. The gowns can be complimented by a head gown that matches the outfit and simple elegant foot wear.

14. Tswana peplum short dress

There is no defined length for a shweshwe Tswana traditional attire. The bride is rocking in a short peplum off-shoulder dress fitted with a hug bow tie in the middle.

15. A touch of class and glam

What better way to turn up for a Makoti function than looking elegant and stunningly beautiful. The attires are dawned in different designs but all bring out their body shapes.

16. Round neck lobola attire

A bride dressed in a round neck traditional gown. The gown is a depiction of modesty and simplicity. The plaits add a touch of royalty.

17. Clutch design gown

A Tswana bride rocking in a zip-like lobola dress that is elegant. The African blue print has some beads fitted on it that brings out its true impression.

18. Fluffy shoulders

Why not look stunning in a lobola design with fluffy shoulders? This design is suitable for brides who simply want to stand out on their wedding day.

19. Short lobola wedding dresses

Simple, short, and beautiful is elegant. The brides are rocking in short attires that bring out their beauty and body shapes.

20. Colourful African print lobola gown

Sometimes a long African print is what a bride needs for their traditional wear. A matching head gear also complements the outfit.

21. Colourful lobola off-shoulder wedding gowns

Colour brings out the life in a wedding, especially a colourful off-shoulder lobola. The gowns looks beautiful with rainbow colours.

What is Tswana traditional attire called?

The shweshwe Tswana traditional attire is the name that describes adult wear dresses and shirts made out of a fabric known as Toishi.

What is a Tswana traditional wedding?

A Tswana traditional wedding is referred to as a Makoti. This is common among the Tswana people. It is an occasion which is highly regarded as it promotes their socio-cultural values.

What is Sepedi attire?

Sepedi traditional dresses and shirts for men are usually made of a combination of yellow, red, blue, pink and white colours.

Read on to find out more about modern Tswana's traditional attire for lobola that couples are wearing on their big day in 2022.

