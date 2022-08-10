Who is Galaletsang Koffman? Age, real name, boyfriend, parents, career, profiles

Fans of the popular melodrama The River are enthralled by the current plot, notably the developing romance between Beauty and Mlilo. On social media, many people gushed over how amazing Galaletsang Koffman's rendition of the character Beauty was. Who is she when there are no cameras?

Her real name is Galaletsang Koffman. Photo: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

What is Beauty fromThe River's real name? Born Galaletsang Koffman, she is a celebrated actress well-known for her portrayal of Beauty on The River and Musa on Thulas Vine. In the series The River, she portrays an optimistic and assertive woman. However, this South African actress, who was not raised in a city but is starting to gain notoriety, is more than just her urban upbringing.

Galaletsang Koffman's profiles

Real name Galaletsang Koffman Famously known as Beauty from The River Gender Female Date of birth 4 March 1994 Age 27 years (as of 2022) Birth sign Gemini Place of birth Pretoria, South Africa Current residence Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity African Religion Christian Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 165 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Education AFDA Occupation Actress, model and voice artist Net worth $950 000 Instagram @age_galaletsang Twitter @age_galaletsang Facebook Galaletsang Koffman

Where does Galaletsang Koffman hail from?

The actress /model was born and raised in the Northwest city of Makapanstad Pretoria, South Africa, on 4 March 1995. Koffman's age is 27 years as of 2022.

Who is Beauty from The River's mother?

Beauty and her mother, River Paulina, act and look similar because they have a lot in common in the series, such as loud personalities, vivid hair, and love for money.

In real life, Galaletsang Koffman's parents are unknown, but she is the first child of her mother and the third of her stepfather. She has six brothers in total.

How old is Pauline fromThe River?

Born Tango Ncetezo on 12 December 1984, she is a prominent South African actress notable for her role as Lindiwe in A Place Called Home. In addition, she stars Paulina Dlomo (Beauty's mom) in The River. She is 37 years old at the time of writing this piece.

She studied at AFDA, attaining a bachelor's degree in dramatic arts. Photo: Oupa Bopape

Galaletsang Koffman's education

Koffman is a graduate of South Africa's most prestigious film and drama school, The South African School of Motion Picture Medium and Live Performance (AFDA).

The institution is situated in Johannesburg's Auckland Park. She also completed her postgraduate work there and plans to start her master's program in 2023.

Career

Koffman was passionate about acting at a tender age and even worked on brand activations while still in high school, giving her the self-assurance and communication skills she needed. In 2015, she played the character Defense in the movie The Road, a role that propelled her progress in the entertainment industry.

She also portrayed a major role in Love Life production Foxy Chix as Sbosh. Furthermore, the celebrity has received a nomination for her graduation picture, Lucky, in which he portrayed Mmabatho.

She has maintained her stellar performance during her career since her debut. Here is a list of the South African shows she has featured on.

Thula's Vine as Musa (2017)

as Musa (2017) Uye & Kholi as Kholi (2019)

as Kholi (2019) The River as Beauty (2018)

as Beauty (2018) Isithemiso

Other than that, Beauty is a budding businesswoman who genuinely aspires to become a beautician, salon owner, and beauty practitioner. She has a lot of aspirations in life, but only when money is involved. Her greatest desire is to leave her current location, and she will seize any chance.

Who is Galaletsang Koffman's boyfriend?

She is currently in a relationship with Thapelo Mabotja, a photographer. They are yet to marry and have no children yet. Details of when and where they met are also not provided.

The superstar is presently dating Thapelo Mabotja. Photo: @age_galaletsang on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Social media presence

Although she is young in the film industry, she is quickly amassing a huge fan base, notably on Instagram, where she has approximately 98.7 thousand subscribers.

Galaletsang Koffman's pictures on either Twitter or Instagram keep her fans guessing about her life. On 17 August 2022, about 14,000 people follow her on .

Galaletsang Koffman's net worth

The celebrity star is valued at $950,000 in total; however, this information is not formal.

Galaletsang Koffman's house

Galaletsang Guest House is a 3-star rated hotel choice with conference space in Pretoria's Hammanskraal district. Strategically, it is located adjacent to important arterial roads. It's not clear if this house has a close relationship with the actress or if it is just a coincidence.

Galaletsang Koffman, a gifted young actress who also doubles as a model and voice artist, is quickly becoming a household figure in South Africa and has been involved in several projects. Her role as Beauty in the TV series The River propelled her to fame and is still her most well-known work to this day.

