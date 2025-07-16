DJ Maphorisa’s dance moves went viral after a video of him dancing with other artists left fans in stitches

Fans reacted with jokes comparing his moves to a seizure and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s dance style

Social media fashion police also poked fun at DJ Maphorisa's designer sneakers

DJ Maphorisa cannot dance to save his life. A video of the star dancing with fellow artists left fans rolling on the floor with laughter. Fans joked that Phori was moving like someone who was having a seizure.

DJ Maphorisa's dance moves left SA rolling on the floor with laughter. Image: @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

DJ Maphorisa may be Mzansi's biggest Amapiano producer, but his dance moves are a story for another day. A video of Primo, DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small, Focalistic, and two other artists dancing has gone viral on social media.

Responding to a video shared by DJ Maphorisa on his TikTok page on 15 July 2025, fans said most of the stars in the video tried their best, except for Phori.

Some demanded justice for Kabza De Small, who was hidden behind Primo in the video, while others could not get over DJ Maphorisa's hilarious moves. Watch the video below:

Fans react to Phori's dance moves

DJ Maphorisa caught strays over his dance moves. Fans commented about his shoes, while others joked that he was moving like President Cyril Ramaphosa.

However, some fans joked that Phori was moving like that because his age was finally catching up with him.

@NthabeeMo25 said:

"Porry's shoes just make the whole movement look like a plea for Sassa 😂😂"

@Tshiamo's creations wrote:

"🤣 Porry don't come for me 🤣 I know those shoes are expensive mara nkere o apere samente wa fetsa wa fosta gore setlhako tsene😭"

@Mbali Moosa 🥷 added:

"Porry ngathi ujaiva ngeycathula zaka Cupcake 😭"

@Nomachule Duma commented:

"Kabza disappeared behind Primo, and Phori is doing a different dance🤣"

@Dimakatso Shibu Mota wrote:

"Dat time these ppl are responsible for making us dance in South Africa 😩🤦‍♀️"

@Asiphe_Ndaba added:

"Porry ngathi une disability 😭😂"

@Anthia💋 said:

"Someone said Phori is busy with Xibelana. Swilo yini mara??😭😭😭"

Fans share jokes about DJ Maphorisa's hilarious dance moves. Image: @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

Two times DJ Maphorisa showed his dance moves

Being a bad dancer doesn't stop DJ Maphorisa from hitting the dance floor. However, the star lands on Mzansi's top trending list each time his dance videos go viral.

DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small left fans rolling on the floor with laughter when they showed off their dance moves while wearing matching cowboy outfits, complete with leather jackets and cowboy hats.

Phori showed he still has his groove after joining a group of children on the dance floor while they were at Soweto's Finest dance studios ahead of his highly anticipated Scorpion Kings Live Concert.

DJ Maphorisa almost fights fellow music producer

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Maphorisa was topping social media trending charts after almost getting into a fight at a nightclub. While Maphorisa is known for airing out his frustrations during social media live sessions, it’s rare to see him fired up in public.

What was supposed to be a night out with the gents for Phori almost turned messy when he got into a heated confrontation at groove. A video of DJ Maphorisa in a heated exchange with one of his long-time collaborators set social media on fire.

