Springboks star Makazole Mapimpi made headlines with his 37th try against Italy, and fans are now equally curious about his private life

Mapimpi’s wife, Sasha de Souza from Eswatini, has captured attention with her stunning Instagram posts

Netizens on social media can't get enough of the beauty of Mrs Mapimpi, with many flooding her comments section

Springboks star player Makazole Mapimpi, who made history over the weekend when he scored his 37th try playing against Italy, is a married man with a gorgeous wife, Sasha de Souza.

While Mapimpi does not talk much about her, Mrs Mapimpi, who hails from Eswatini, loves flaunting her beauty on Instagram and always manages to break the internet when she posts snaps.

Springboks star player Makazole Mapimpi is a married man with a gorgeous wife, Sasha de Souza.

Source: Instagram

Mapimpi, who recently returned to the Boks from injury, has always kept a low profile when it comes to his love life, and only the Boks coach Rassie Erasmus spoke about how the Gqeberha-born star was a married man.

What did netizens say about Makazole's wife?

@sphebreakfast

"You're so gorgeous"

@sdudlalicious

"One thing about you. That natural face card never declines"

@zoehow3

"You look beautiful Mom"

@sinemaphambili

"I love you"

@tuop76

"hot mama"

@ Siya SA:

"Wamuhle usisi. ❤️"

@ The Governor:

"Chipi"

@ Thabo

"Oh, she's beautiful 😍"

@ Sdumo

"Our brother chose well"

@ Eddie

"She's beautiful"

@ Bra Lerumo:

"She's uniquely beautiful"

@ Dineo

"Beautiful"

Makazole Mapimpi shows off his singing voice

In a recent viral video, Mapimpi showcased his singing skills,when he shared a clip of himself singing on TikTok.

In a video shared on TikTok on Thursday, 26 June 2025,Mapimpi effortlessly sang along to Abathakathi by Govozile while sitting in the driver’s seat of his car. In the caption, Mampipi playfully took a jab at his detractors with a famous Zulu exclamation. Mampipi displayed his vocal talent as he sang about resilience in the face of witchcraft.

Mapimpi shows off luxury ride and style

Adding to the buzz around his personal life, Makazole Mapimpi recently flaunted his R2.8 million Mercedes-AMG Benz in a stylish Instagram post that quickly caught fans’ attention. Paired with a sharp, tailored outfit, the rugby star’s effortless fashion sense was widely praised, with followers calling him a “fashion killer” and applauding his impeccable wardrobe.

Mapimpi, who recently returned to the Boks from injury, has always kept a low profile when it comes to his love life.

Source: Twitter

Makazole Mapimpi solidifies status as South Africa’s fashion icon

Known for frequently sharing his stylish outfits and glimpses of his lavish lifestyle on social media, Mapimpi continues to impress fans with his impeccable taste and confident style. South Africans flooded the comments, praising his “best drip in town” and calling him the country’s most stylish athlete.

Makazole's wife shares picture of post-baby body

Briefly News reported that Mampipi Makazole's wife, Swazi, had the timeline in a chokehold after sharing a picture of her post-baby body on her Instagram stories.

Makazole Mapimpi had social media buzzing when news broke that he was married to a beauty influencer who was pregnant with their first child. The businesswoman and influencer posted the photo flaunting her banging body after giving birth.

