An upset Johannesburg Airbnb host, Mashudu Maureen, shared a TikTok video on 15 May 2026 recounting how a malicious couple wrecked her beautiful apartment. The rowdy lovebirds booked the accommodation for an anniversary celebration, then destroyed several items and stole pristine white towels.

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Pictures of Mashudu Maureen sourced from her TikTok account. Images: Mashudu Maureen

Source: TikTok

Woman counts losses after hosting nightmare clients

The devastated business owner went the extra mile by decorating the space with gorgeous flowers and red rose petals. Maureen waited patiently for over two hours before the ungrateful lovebirds arrived very late for their special check-in.

The troublesome guests pressured the accommodation provider for a tiny cash refund before eventually checking out of the room. The host discovered stained pink linen alongside broken lamps and missing wine glasses inside the messy apartment.

Maureen promptly reported the heartbreaking incident to Airbnb, but she has not received any helpful feedback yet. Sympathetic social media users comforted the businesswoman while others requested booking details to support her growing hospitality venture.

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Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi reacts to the situation

@𝓤𝓳𝓲 𝓞𝓶𝓾𝓱𝓵𝓮 𝓓𝓸𝓵𝓵 commented:

“Please take a refundable deposit for damage. If nothing is damaged, you refund, and if something is, you use the money and send them change.”

@abby said:

“I was thinking of doing Airbnb with my house, but now I don't think it's worth it.”

@Denzo Warmbad wrote:

“I'm not doing that for guests. It's a self-service accommodation.”

daughterofthemosthigh said:

Yoh, it's so puzzling how ungrateful people can be. 💔❤️‍🩹 Sorry for your experience, mommy. ❤️”

Source: Briefly News