A dramatic emergency operation unfolded on the N2 highway after a car crashed through a bridge barrier and plunged into the river

The incident was shared on Facebook, leaving viewers in disbelief over the scale of destruction left behind by the water landing

Social media users shared their witty observations, with others questioning how the crash occurred, while some marvelled at the driver’s survival

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A heavily damaged vehicle was visible near the edge of the water after falling from a bridge. Image: Jambase Tsipa

Source: Facebook

A motorist survived a horrifying accident after his car swerved off the road and dropped from a massive highway overpass into the depths below.

The dramatic scene was shared on Facebook by Algoa FM News on 16 May 2026, unsettling social media users who were keen to know how the accident happened.

Local reports detail that the multi-agency emergency response was triggered following a single-car accident on the N2 freeway at the Swartkops River Bridge in Gqeberha. The car breached the bridge’s protective barriers before plunging into the moving water.

A high-stakes rescue on the N2

The Facebook account Algoa FM News reports that specialist rescue swimmers quickly entered the river to conduct an underwater sweep of the submerged cabin. They discovered that the single occupant had already been thrown out of the car during the initial impact. Paramedics stabilised the injured driver at the water’s edge, but due to the steep and rugged bank, a complex rope-and-pulley system had to be prepared. They lifted the casualty safely back to the roadway for urgent hospital transport.

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See the Facebook post below:

SA is stunned by the river accident

The clip gained traction as social media users took to the comments section to share their shock at seeing the car's state. Many viewers wondered how the accident occurred, finding it difficult to understand how the car could be badly damaged just by crashing into the river. Some said the driver was lucky to be alive, considering the amount of damage to the car. One viewer said he had seen many similar accidents in that section of the road. Another viewer was interested to know the type of car it was.

Rescue technicians utilised specialised rope systems to navigate a steep embankment. Image: Jambase Tsipa

Source: Facebook

User @Leoni Scholtz Venter shared:

"Looks more like flying."

User @Emily Marais commented:

"Motorists motor on that section of the road. I've seen it many times."

User @Melanie Scheepers asked:

"Does anyone know what caused the accident?"

User @Alan Kemp asked:

"What type of car was that?"

User @Johan Vrey said:

"Lucky to be alive."

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Source: Briefly News