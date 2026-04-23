The mother of UK influencer Klaudia Glam issued a desperate plea for prayers as her daughter remains in critical condition following a horrific car hit

The statement shared on Instagram marks the first official family update after the incident, which left her with life-threatening injuries

The family’s heartbreaking message is that the perpetrator appeared in court facing charges of attempted murder

Influencer Klaudia Glam is currently fighting for her life in a London hospital after a horrific incident outside a club. Image: @klaudiaglam

Source: Instagram

A heartbroken mother reached out to the public for spiritual support as her influencer daughter, Klaudia, fights for her life in a London hospital following a tragic car accident.

The emotional plea was reported by the United Kingdom publication The Tab, sharing the first confirmed update from the family since the devastating incident occurred on Sunday, 19 April 2026.

Klaudia Zakrzewska, known on social media as Klaudia Glam by her many followers, remains in a critical state after being struck by a car in central London. Her mother took to social media to dispel the rumours regarding her daughter’s passing and to ask for a collective wave of positive energy.

Mom breaks her silence amid critical health battle

She asked the influencer’s friends and family to keep Klaudia in their thoughts and prayers. The mother also described her daughter as a light that needs strength to keep shining. In a touching tribute to their bond, she wrote, “She is my angel, my world, my everything.” The mom also thanked the public for the support that has sustained the family during this dark time.

Court proceedings for the car Soho tragedy

The update on Klaudia’s condition follows a court appearance by Gabrielle Carrington (RielleUK), who has been charged with attempted murder and driving under the influence of alcohol. While the mother focuses on a hopeful mindset, the legal system is moving forward with the Mayfair crash, while Rielle remains behind bars. Klaudia was not the only person injured by the car; a man in his 50s reportedly sustained life-changing injuries after he was also hit by the car. For now, her family remains at her bedside, urging people to keep the 30-year-old in their prayers for comfort and protection.

Gabrielle Carrington recently appeared in court facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, related to the crash. @rielleuk

Source: Instagram

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Source: Briefly News