A media expert has slammed the sharing of the videos that captured the fatal road rage incident in Johannesburg

Faisal ul Rehman was killed when he and another motorist clashed after a minor collision

Childline also slammed the circulation of the videos and their impact on the underage victims of the incident

With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ senior journalist, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

Experts said videos of the Emmarentia road rage incident shouldn't be shared. Image: @KayaNews

Source: Twitter

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG– A media expert discussed the legal impact of sharing videos of the 19 April 2026 road rage incident in Emmarentia, Johannesburg, which resulted in one death. Childline also slammed the videos’ circulation on social media.

According to IOL, Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird said that some of the clips online violate the rights of the children who witnessed the shooting. He said that the child cannot be named or identified, as the child is a witness to a serious crime. The child is also in a traumatic state due to the incident, and Bird noted that revealing the child’s face is a violation of their right to privacy and dignity. He called on South Africans not to share the video as it is not in the child's interest.

Childline slams road rage incident videos

Childline’s KwaZulu-Natal director Adeshini Naicker also weighed in on the sharing of the videos, which she said added another layer of harm. She said that the experience could have a lasting emotional impact, and they will need support, care, and counselling to help them cope. She said people should be considerate before sharing content involving children. She observed that sharing the video can retraumatize them and expose them to unnecessary public attention.

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A motorist was killed in Emmarentia during a violent altercation. Image: @YourBoiShu

Source: Twitter

What happened during the incident?

Rehman was killed, and his wife was shot twice when he and another motorist clashed following a minor accident. Rehman's wife ran to the vehicle, fetched a firearm, and pointed it in the direction of the other motorist. The other motorist fired three shots in their direction. He was arrested and appeared in court on 21 April. However, the state withdrew its case after it found insufficient evidence to prosecute him. Investigations into the incident continue.

What did South Africans say?

Below are some opinions from South Africans, with some disputing Bird's view and others supporting him.

Faranaaz Cader said:

“When trust in institutions is low, people turn to each other for ‘proof’ and accountability. It's almost like crowdsourcing justice. But point taken. Next time, blur the children's faces out.”

Boohle Mvelase Zwane asked:

“So will you arrest those thousands of South Africans?”

Willem Kruger asked:

“What about the kids in townships and the Cape Flats who deal with these scenes every single day? What about them?”

Some agreed with Bird.

Liz Rudy said:

“Start Prosecuting people who share these videos on social media!”

Alex Van Der Werff said:

“100% agree. Should not have been posted.”

Family of Emmarentia road rage victim speaks out

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Rehman's family described the devastating impact of his death. His nephew, Muhammad Wasi Raider, said that the children are in a difficult state.

Raider praised Rehman and said he was a very good man. He added that he was the sole provider for many households whose deaths left them without support.

Source: Briefly News