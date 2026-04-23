Tehseen Zahara Faisal could face charges related to the fatal shooting of her husband during the Emmarentia road rage incident

48-year-old Faisal ul Rehman was shot dead by another motorist following an altercation reportedly sparked by a minor bumper-bashing incident

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the tragic situation and the possibility that the victim's wife could also be charged

Briefly News spoke to a criminal procedure expert as well as Gun Free South Africa about the fatal shooting and the aftermath

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The wife of the victim in the Emmarentia road rage incident could be charged for her role in the fatal shooting. Image: Suburban Control Centre

Source: Facebook

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – The wife of the man killed in the Emmarentia road rage incident could find herself in hot water as well over the fatal shooting.

48-year-old Faisal ul Rehman was killed, and his wife, Tehseen Zahara Faisal, was also shot and is recovering in hospital following the shocking incident on Sunday, 19 April 2026. The shooting happened reportedly after a minor bumper-bashing incident on Barry Hertzog Avenue, with clips of the incident soon going viral on social media.

While the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that there was insufficient evidence to proceed with the case against the man accused of murder, a criminal procedure expert discussed how one of the survivors could be charged.

Criminal procedure expert discusses fatal road rage incident

Speaking to Briefly News about the tragedy, Anathi Phela noted that charges could be laid against the victim’s wife. Phela taught criminal procedure, and his master's focused on force and the use of deadly force.

Discussing the NPA’s decision not to proceed with the case against the man who shot the couple, Phela noted that every time a crime was allegedly committed, the perpetrator and any person who may have assisted, committed the crime, or even instigated the commission of the crime, may be held criminally liable.

Tehseen is reported to have fetched a firearm from the vehicle for her husband during his altercation with the other motorist. Some reports claim that she fired at least one shot in the air before handing the firearm over to her husband, which prompted the other man to then pull out his own gun and shoot at both of them. This was done in full view of their children in the car.

“She may face charges as an accomplice, meaning someone who assists in the carrying out of the offence, even if she herself did not pull the trigger or discharge the firearm. This is regulated through criminal law,” he said.

“Whatever the court decides would have to ensure that a precedent is set as road rage is at its peak on South African roads,” Phela added.

He added that the choice to prosecute was one that rested with the NPA.

Tehseen Zahara Faisal reportedly fetched a firearm for her husband from the vehicle, which sparked the fatal shooting. Image: Suburban Control Centre

Source: Facebook

Gun Free South Africa weighs in on the tragedy

Briefly News also reached out to Gun Free South Africa (GFSA), a social justice non-governmental organisation focused on reducing gun violence and promoting public safety.

Dr Stanley Maphosa, Executive Director of GFSA, noted that the tragedy highlighted a broader public safety concern, which was that when firearms entered everyday conflict, the risk of lethal escalation rose immediately.

“The issue is the presence of firearms in an everyday dispute. The law does not create a special exception for road rage. In our reading, a firearm licensed under Section 13 for self-defence is not a blank cheque to introduce a gun into a confrontation,” Dr Maphosa said.

“The law still requires lawful purpose, and South African self-defence principles remain narrow: immediacy, necessity and proportionality. Public roads are shared spaces, and once firearms are introduced into emotional, fast-moving conflict, the risk to bystanders, passengers and children expands dramatically,” he added.

South Africans weighed in on the potential charges

Social media users weighed in on the possibility of charges being laid against the wife, sharing mixed reactions to the news.

Many agreed that she should be charged for her role in the incident, while others shared their thoughts on the tragic situation.

Jackie Nel noted:

“As sad as this is, I tend to agree. She may have caused the matter to be unnecessarily escalated. It's very tragic.”

Retha Vermeulen added:

“She caused the whole incident. If they were in a fistfight, they would only have a few bruises and eventually calm down.”

Christina Botha stated:

“I knew it and previously posted that she'll be charged. It comes down to intent. That action of hers caused the conclusion.”

Tsitsi Gwanzura Mushaike exclaimed:

“She must be charged. They were not in danger, and usually the woman is the one who calms things down, but this one incited violence in front of her children.”

Jabu Ntuli noted:

“It’s so sad. Things that happen quickly will lead us to make unthinkable mistakes.”

Denita said:

“Please, this lady has been through enough trauma. Let her be with her kids, who were traumatised from the incident. She has to live with this for her whole life. Prayers for all involved.”

Mlungisi Ndlovu added:

“The only logical explanation would be her husband commanding her, perhaps in their language, to fetch the gun. Other than that, it seems she caused this.”

Venice Fourie

This story is deep, and there are so many things that went wrong. I don’t blame the shooter. I think he acted in self-defence in a manner that anyone else would’ve.”

Victim's family left shattered by fatal shooting

Briefly News also reported that Ul Rehman's family was in deep mourning after he was killed in a road rage shooting in Emmarentia.

His wife, Tehseen Zahara Faisal, was also injured in the shooting, and his children were left traumatised by the incident.

Relatives also described the overwhelming grief they faced as they prepared to send his body to Pakistan for burial.

Source: Briefly News