A closer look at nearly 40 fizzy drinks available in South Africa in 2026 has revealed just how much sugar is packed into some of the best-loved beverages

Woolworths Passionade topped the list with 13.4 grams of sugar per 100 millilitres, while Coca-Cola's Sprite came in with the lowest

South Africa introduced a sugar tax in 2018 to tackle rising obesity and diabetes rates

A woman deciding between juices. Images: Stefania Pelfini la Waziya/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Fizzy drinks are a big part of South African social life, but many people may not realise just how much sugar they are drinking with every sip. An analysis of nearly 40 popular soft drinks available in South Africa in 2026 found a wide range of sugar content across different brands.

According to a report by BusinessTech, Woolworths Passionade came out on top with 13.4 grams of sugar per 100 millilitres. Appletiser's White Grapetiser came next at 12.5 grams and Red Grapetiser and Woolworths Ginger Beer both at 12.3 grams. At the other end of the scale, Coca-Cola's Sprite had the lowest sugar content on the list at 3.1 grams per 100 millilitres.

Why should sugar in fizzy drinks be monitored?

South Africa has been dealing with serious obesity and diabetes concerns for years. By 2023, the World Health Organisation indicated that more than a quarter of South Africans were obese, and the country held the highest proportion of obese adults on the African continent as far back as 2022.

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Diabetes was recorded as the second biggest cause of death among South Africans in 2018, sitting just behind tuberculosis. These figures were a big part of why the government introduced the health promotion levy, more commonly known as the sugar tax, in 2018.

The tax applies to non-alcoholic drinks that contain more than 4 grams of sugar per 100 millilitres and adds around 10% to the cost per litre of those drinks.

The tax pushed many producers to cut the sugar in their products to avoid the extra cost, while also leading to higher retail prices for consumers. The impact seems to be working to some extent.

A 2022 study found that South Africans were already buying 29% fewer sugary drinks since the tax was introduced. However, not all brands have moved in the same direction. Sparletta Iron Brew actually increased its sugar content from 3.5 grams per 100 millilitres in 2023 to 8.4 grams per 100 millilitres in 2026.

SA fizzy drinks market

The South African soft drinks market is expected to grow to around R48.4 billion by 2034. Carbonated soft drinks hold the biggest share of the market and are expected to keep driving growth over the coming years.

Despite the sugar tax and growing awareness around health, the appetite for fizzy drinks in South Africa has not gone away.

A person pouring a fizzy drink into a cup. Images: seksan Mongkhonkhamsao/Getty

Source: Getty Images

More on food and health stories

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Source: Briefly News