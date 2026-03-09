South African parents have been put on alert after the NCC ordered the recall of two Nutricia baby formula products sold at major pharmacies nationwide

The same toxin at the centre of global recalls involving Nestlé and Danone has now been flagged in baby formula products distributed across South Africa

This is the second baby formula recall issued by South African authorities in 2026, following a similar scare involving a well-known international brand in January

South African parents who bottle-feed their babies have been put on alert after the National Consumer Commission (NCC) ordered the recall of two popular Nutricia baby formula products on 6 March 2026.

Parents across South Africa are being urged to check their formula tins after a recall was issued over contamination concerns Images: First Steps Nutrition / Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Source: Facebook

The products, Aptamil Nutribiotik 2 and Aptajunior Nutribiotik 3, both 800g, were pulled from Dis-Chem and Clicks shelves nationwide. This came after the manufacturer found that a raw ingredient used in production may carry traces of a dangerous toxin. Nearly 3,000 units were affected.

Nutricia Southern Africa, the manufacturer behind both products, told the NCC that the contamination concern centres on a raw material that may contain traces of cereulide. This is a toxin that is capable of causing nausea, vomiting and stomach cramps. The products had been available in stores since August 2025 and were distributed across the country by United Pharmaceutical Distributors. Some stock also made it across the border into Botswana and Namibia.

What parents need to know about cereulide in baby formula

Cereulide is not a new threat to the infant formula industry. Since late 2025, major global brands including Nestlé, Danone and Lactalis have all issued precautionary recalls in dozens of countries due to the same toxin in formula products. The contamination has been traced back to arachidonic acid (ARA) oil. This ingredient is commonly added to the formula to mimic the nutritional profile of mother's milk.

The toxin is heat-stable, meaning that boiling water used to prepare the formula will not destroy it. Infants under six months are considered more vulnerable as they are more sensitive to dehydration and electrolyte disturbances.

South Africa’s second baby formula recall of 2026

This is not the first time South African parents have faced this kind of scare this year. In January 2026, the NCC also ordered the recall of Nestlé’s NAN Special Pro HA 0–12 for the exact same reason.

Nestlé said at the time that it had begun testing all ARA oil and related mixtures used across its infant nutrition range. The company confirmed no illnesses had been reported in connection with that recall.

This is the second recall since January 2026. Image: Baby Corner

Source: Facebook

How to check if your formula is affected

The Nutricia recall covers three specific batches. Aptamil Nutribiotik 2 (800g) carries batch numbers 20260911 and 20261209, with expiry dates of 11 September and 9 December 2026, respectively. Aptajunior Nutribiotik 3 (800g) carries batch number 20261209, with an expiry date of 9 December 2026.

Parents who have any of these products at home are urged to stop using them right away. More information can be accessed on www.nutricia.co.za.

See the report by BusinessTech below:

More articles involving baby formula

Briefly News previously reported that South Africans were worried about their children after Nestlé recalled some of its NAN formula milk products due to concerns of contamination and safety.

previously reported that South Africans were worried about their children after Nestlé recalled some of its NAN formula milk products due to concerns of contamination and safety. A mother shared a video of her baby playing with his milk, and it went viral on her TikTok account.

An adorable toddler was recorded making himself baby formula and the video was shared on TikTok.

Source: Briefly News