Julius Malema weighed in on the allegations that Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla recruited men to fight for Russia in Ukraine

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader noted that the men in question were adults and could make their own choices

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on Malema's statement, speculating on the motive behind his defence of Zuma-Sambudla

Julius Malema defended Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla over allegations that she recruited men to fight for Russia. Image: Rajesh Jantilal/ Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has spent a decade reporting on the South African political landscape, crime and social issues. He spent 10 years working for a community newspaper before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – Julius Malema has come out in defence of Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla over her alleged role in recruiting men to fight in Ukraine.

A total of 17 men, who are mainly from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), were lured to Russia under the pretence that they would be trained to be bodyguards for the uMKhonto weSizwe (MK) Party. Instead, they were thrust into the war with Ukraine, with the spokesperson for the men’s families blaming Zuma-Sambudla for the situation.

Zuma-Sambudla, the daughter of former president Jacob Zuma, has continuously denied the claims, saying that she was a victim of an elaborate deception.

Malema defends Zuma-Sambudla

Speaking at the Collen Mashawana Foundation's 14th Anniversary Gala Dinner on 30 April 2026, Malema defended the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party member, saying that she didn’t do anything wrong.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader noted that none of the men was underage and could make their own decisions.

“If she managed to convince them to go to Russia, good for her. She managed to convince men with balls to go to Russia as a woman,” Malema exclaimed.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Red Berets said that there was no crime in this.

What you need to know about Zuma-Sambudla and the recruitment saga

The South African men were reportedly lured to fight for Russia under false pretences. Image: @TheTruthPanther

Source: Twitter

South Africans weigh in on Malema’s comments

Social media users were not impressed with Malema’s defence of Zuma-Sambudla, with some suggesting that he was trying to stay in her good books for a reason.

@kingmoss0 suggested:

“He misses the days when Duduzile led decision-making in the MK Party. Like when he used her to sow division around Floyd Shivambu. This confirms she's no longer that influential in the MKP. No more #TryMeBoys.”

@Gerrie_Nel said:

“Now this makes one suspect that what Floyd said about these two massaging each other is true.”

@Monyela29Tebogo added:

“He is trying to sow division among the people of KZN by pretending that he is sympathetic to Duduzile, and he is only against Ngizwe because Ngizwe gives him some palpitations or chest pains.”

@Mthuli4 claimed:

“Julius is singing for tenders, he's optimistic that Duduzile will soon be dishing out tenders in KZN government. Good luck to tender revolutionaries.”

@askarimahlaka said:

“Boyfriend is doing the defence work.”

@DikgangDk claimed:

“This one is finished. His problem is that he always wants to talk, even when he doesn't know what to say.”

Ronald Lamola accuses Jacob Zuma of trafficking

Briefly News reported that Ronald Lamola discussed the challenges the government faced in repatriating the South Africans stuck in Ukraine.

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation spoke after four of the 19 men who were lured to fight for Russia.

He also caused an uproar in Parliament when he accused Jacob Zuma of being responsible for the alleged trafficking of the men.

Source: Briefly News