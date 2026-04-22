Julius Malema has been announced as a speaker at the upcoming Collen Mashawana Foundation's 14th Anniversary Gala Dinner

The foundation said Malema was known for speaking about poverty and inequality, and his speech will focus on the role of citizens in creating social justice

South Africans shared mixed reactions on social media about the decision, with some noting that Malema was appealing his imprisonment

Julius Malema will speak at the Collen Mashawana Foundation's Gala Dinner, sparking mixed reactions online. Image: izusek/ Mark Andrews

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – Julius Malema will speak at the Collen Mashawana Foundation's 14th Anniversary Gala Dinner, but the decision has sparked mixed reactions online.

Malema, the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), was announced as a speaker at the event to be hosted on 30 April 2026 at Blue Valley Golf Estate.

The non-profit organisation has previously featured Malema at events, but this marks the first time that he will speak publicly since he was sentenced to five years' imprisonment by the East London Magistrate’s Court. The Commander-in-Chief of the Red Berets has since been granted leave to appeal that decision.

What will Malema speak about?

In a post on social media, the foundation announced Malema as a speaker, saying his speech would focus on the ‘Role of Active Citizens in Creating Social Justice and Dignity’.

The foundation also noted that the EFF leader is known for speaking about poverty and inequality, and has supported community projects like running soup kitchens, building houses, assisting students through bursaries, as well as donating to relief efforts for flood victims.

What is the Collen Mashawana Foundation?

The foundation, founded in 2012 by businessman and philanthropist Dr Collen Mashawana, aims to support vulnerable communities. It focuses on the elderly, people living with disabilities, child-headed families, and those affected by poverty, disasters, or inequality.

Its founder, Dr Mashawana, was born in Venda, Limpopo and is a former Microsoft and Dimension Data executive who founded Afribiz Invest, a South African-based, infrastructure development and investment company.

Dr Collen Mashawana is a former Microsoft and Dimension Data executive who founded Afribiz Invest. Image: @collenmashawane

Source: Twitter

South Africans share mixed reactions to the announcement

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the news, with some praising the decision and others noting that Malema was now a convicted criminal and not just a Member of Parliament.

@Mabutho_1 said:

“Thanks for the recognition of the CIC. The calendar is already marked. We will be watching. All the best.”

@Gh09171447 stated:

“He’s now a convicted criminal and has no business being in government. NPA, why is this allowed?”

@abednego082 agreed:

“Bathong Collen, Julius is a convict. I know we love him, but we can excuse him until he succeeds in his appeals.”

@ConCaracal added:

“Inviting a convicted criminal to speak at your event. Classy.”

@reallifeacting1 exclaimed:

“Welele. He just got convicted. He hasn’t even made his first appeal.”

@SihleBikitsha stated:

“Thank you, Collen. He is indeed a good speaker. We learn a lot from his constructive speeches. He is intelligent.

@PhilZungu said:

“You forgot to mention that he encourages illegal foreigners to come to South Africa.”

@Kabs_Mabeleng exclaimed:

“Perfect choice. There couldn't have been a better candidate than Julius Sello Malema. The stone the builders have rejected.”

Malema delivers house to a disabled man

In a related article, Malema delivered a newly built house in Seshego to a man who is currently wheelchair-bound.

Briefly News reported that the EFF leader handed over the home to Sello Mamabolo on Sunday, 1 November 2025.

It followed a commitment Malema made three months ago to build a house that would fully accommodate Mamabolo’s needs.

Source: Briefly News