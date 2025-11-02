The Commander-in-Chief of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema, has delivered a newly built house in Seshego

The house was handed over to Sello Mamabolo, who is currently wheelchair-bound, on Sunday, 1 November 2025

This follows a commitment Malema made three months ago to build a house that would fully accommodate Mamabolo’s needs

The President and Commander-in-Chief of the EFF, Julius Malema, officially handed over a newly built home to Sello Mamabolo, who uses a wheelchair, on Sunday, 1 November 2025, in Seshego, Limpopo.

Julius Malema donated a newly built house. Image: EFFSouthAfrica/X

Source: Twitter

Malema hands over new house in Seshego

The handover comes three months after Malema pledged to build a home designed to meet Mamabolo’s specific needs and improve his quality of life.

The EFF took to social media and said that the EFF government has committed to providing similar quality, spacious homes to all citizens, ensuring they are part of sustainable human settlements equipped with essential services. The party stated that its president continues to champion housing that upholds accessibility and dignity for individuals with disabilities.

What did South Africans say?

Social media users shared their opinions on the new house handed over to Sello Mamabolo in Seshego.

@lingashoni said:

"What I can’t wrap my head around is that how is it possible that the EFF uses its own resources to build ordinary people houses but have never heard other parties using their own money to help the poor like this."

@WhiteLionII1 said:

"Where’s the school you promised 5 years ago?"

@Kevin_Maredi_ said:

"I don't agree with some stuff the EFF fight for or protect but can't deny that it is a party that has fought to bring dignity to our people in various different ways."

@heevybok said:

"What happened to the ones you promised houses in KZN who got accident and passed on after coming from the rally?"

@Mapholoba_DBN said:

"Dignity restored, commitment fulfilled deep down we love EFF but we differ on one issue just one and unfortunately that issue remains a big obstacle between citizens of SA and the party hopefully one day we'll find one another."

@BennieSonamzi said:

"We are waiting for him to donate outside of Limpopo."

@The_RedSea said:

"Instead of congratulating the owner, they will ask where does the EFF get the money to build such. There is always a narrative against the EFF."

The house was built in Seshego in Limpopo. Image: EFFSouthAfrica/X

Source: Twitter

