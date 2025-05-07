The Economic Freedom fighters (EFF) president slammed the United Kingdom for refusing to allow him into the country

The British High Commission rejected his application for a VISA after he was invited to deliver an address at Cambridge University

He slammed them while standing at the OR Tambo International Airport on 7 May 2025 and called the British High Commission spineless

EKURHULENI — The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema slammed the British High Commission for rejecting his VISA to the United Kingdom at the last minute on7 May 2025.

What Malema said about VISA rejection

The leader of the Red Berets posted on his @Julius_S_Malema X account moments after he received a rejection letter from the British High Commission while waiting at the OR Tambo International Airport in Ekurhuleni.

He was invited to address students at Cambridge University on 10 May. The university's African Society invited him to its 11th Annual Cambridge Africa Together Conference, under the theme of "The Making of Africa's Future Presidents."

Malema furiously blasted the Commission.

"It is clear to me that this is an attempt to silence a dissenting political perspective. This is unacceptable and spineless," he tweeted.

Read the X tweet here:

The EFF posted a statement on its @EFFSouthAfrica X account. The party called the act an administratively-orchestrated ban on Malema for sending a letter of regret that the Commission could not process the VISA application on time.

"The EFF will never be discouraged from building global solidarity against imperialism and capitalism, and thanks to the students of Cambridge University for reognising and appreciating the voice of the commander in chief of the EFF as one that is leading the resistance of imperialism and the independence of Africa," the party said.

Read the X statement here:

South Africans weigh in

South Africans shared their views on Malema's ban from the UK.

Dineo Rsekhula said:

"It is times like these that should wake the African leaders to stand together with you, Mr President. Africans must unite."

Academia said:

"Africa should create platforms for intercontinental discussions and conferences so that people don't lament for being denied entry into European countries."

Nicola asked:

"Why are you cosying up to the colonialists you hate so much?"

Gareth Craig said:

"You are in the find out part of FAFO."

MA LE BO said:

"There's no free speech there, so nothing is surprising."

