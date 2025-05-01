Fikile Mbalula believes that Julius Malema is more dangerous than the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Government of National Unity (GNU)

The African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General stated that Malema comes in many forms, and could fast-track the ANC’s demise

Mbalula confirmed that Malema wanted the DA and the Freedom Front Plus removed from the GNU in exchange for helping the ANC with the budget

Fikile Mbalula stated why Julius Malema would be worse than the DA in the GNU. Image: @MbalulaFikile/ Emmanuel Croset

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG – The African National Congress (ANC) is wary of having the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) as part of the coalition government.

That’s according to ANC Secretary-General (SG) Fikile Mbalula, who explained why Julius Malema would be more dangerous than the Democratic Alliance (DA).

The DA and ANC are both members of the Government of National Unity (GNU), despite the many issues between the two parties.

Mbalula believes the DA is a better devil

Speaking at a press briefing at Luthuli House on 30 April 2025, Mbalula said the ANC was concerned that Malema would be more lethal than the DA.

Mbalula has previously criticised the second biggest party in the GNU for its constant objections to pieces of legislation and has often questioned why they were still part of the coalition government.

Despite this, he suggested that John Steenhuisen’s party was still a better devil to work with than the Red Berets. Mbalula explained that the EFF was more likely to be threat to the ANC’s existence if they had more power.

“Do you think Malema will stop his motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa if we bring him into the GNU? He’s not. He could actually be worse,” Mbalula said.

“He could be the one who can fast-track our demise. He is too dangerous,” Mbalula continued.

The SG added that Malema came in many forms, while the DA were straight, so you knew what you were dealing with.

You can watch his statement below.

ANC sought EFF’s help to adopt budget

While the ANC are wary about letting Malema and the EFF into the GNU, they aren’t against working with the party. Mbalula also verified Malema’s claims that the ANC asked the EFF to abstain from voting during a National Assembly meeting to adopt the budget.

The ANC was concerned that it would not have enough votes to pass the budget, as the DA, EFF and uMkhonto weSizwe Party all were against it. The three parties gained political points as a result.

The ANC then approached the EFF for assistance, but Malema reportedly said it would consider the request only if the ANC removed the DA and Freedom Front Plus from the GNU.

Julius Malema met with ANC officials ahead of the budget being passed in the National Assembly. Image: @MDNnewss

Source: Twitter

South Africans agree with Mbalula

Social media users weighed in on Mbalula’s comments, agreeing that the ANC was scared of what Malema could do to the party’s image.

Isaac Q Majangaza said:

“That's true, Julius would weaken the ANC in government. He has a strong influence, and he believes in actions. He doesn't like working with lazy people.

Ramashia Doc Ramsy stated:

“It's not just the ANC that fears the CIC, those racist Americans are trembling too.”

Mandilakhe Sidumo noted:

“That is the very problem we have in this country, monopolistic mentality. These guys lost the meaning and the cause of politics. They lost the real purpose by putting themselves first. They know Malema is intelligent and capable, but they are scared he will be more popular than them, that he will dim their ANC brand. They forget it is not about brand, but it is about bringing food and social security, prosperity and development in the country.”

Lesiba Masipa added:

“Vele, that is exactly what this country needs.”

William Mogohlwane joked:

“The government we have now is the same as Kaizer Chiefs FC. We are always disappointed.”

Njabulo Bhantshi said:

“Very true. DA is nothing compared to Malema.”

Mbalula aims a cheap shot at DA

Briefly News reported that Mbalula also fired a cheap shot at the DA during the same press briefing.

The SG was speaking about Workers’ Day when he said, “Down with the DA, down.”

Mbalula has often criticised the party and questioned why it was still a part of the GNU.

