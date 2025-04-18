The Institute of Race Relations (IRR) said that perceptions changed about the African National Congress after the budget saga

The IRR found that the Democratic Alliance (DA), uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) benefited

A poll conducted by the IRR found that the majority of people would vote for the DA if an election were held suddenly

The Institute of Race Relations found that the ANC lost support after the saga surrounding the budget. Image: Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

WESTERN CAPE – The Democratic Alliance(DA), uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have benefited from the debacle surrounding the 2025 budget.

That’s according to the Institute of Race Relations (IRR), which conducted a poll into perceptions about the political parties following the drama surrounding the budget speech.

The poll also suggested that perceptions about the African National Congress (ANC) shifted as a result of the tension surrounding the Value-Added tax increase.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

IRR says budget worked out in favour of three parties

Following their research into the budget debacle, the IRR noted that the saga worked in favour of the DA, MK Party and EFF, but that it wasn’t the case for the ANC and Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP). The IFP supported the budget adoption, despite the 0.5% VAT hike included in it.

According to the IRR, it asked citizens who they would vote for if an election were to be held now, with many saying that it would now be the DA.

The IRR noted that if the ANC dropped the VAT hike, it would regain some support once more.

The DA, EFF and MK Party benefited from the recent drama surrounding the budget speech according to the IRR. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/ Thabo Jaiyesimi/ Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

ANC viewed as an arrogant coalition partner

The IRR’s Herman Pretorius explained that the reason many lost faith in the ANC was because it came across as a dominant coalition partner.

"The ANC is seen no longer as a positive partner in the Government of National Unity (GNU), but an arrogant, dominant partner that seeks to position the GNU as a continuation of ANC-only governance."

The DA previously accused the ANC of making decisions as if it were still in power, despite the country being run by a coalition government.

What you need to know about the budget speech saga

ANC considering scrapping VAT increase

Briefly News reported that the ANC met with the DA to discuss a way forward regarding the budget.

The DA voted against the VAT increase, adding more strain to the relationship between the two biggest parties in the GNU.

A senior ANC member admitted that the party may have to abandon the Value-Added Tax (VAT) hike as the party failed to earn the support for it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News