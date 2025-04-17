Enoch Godongwana responded to an application brought against the recently adopted budget

Godongwana maintained that it was too late for the Value-Added Tax (VAT) increase to be stopped

The Democratic Alliance and Economic Freedom Fighters approached the Western Cape High Court to stop the budget

WESTERN CAPE – Enoch Godongwana has stated that the Value-Added Tax (VAT) increase can’t be interdicted at this point.

The Finance Minister made the statement in response to a court bid made by the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

The DA and EFF approached the Western Cape High Court following the adoption of the fiscal framework on 12 March 2025 in the National Assembly.

Godongwana asks court to dismiss VAT challenge

In his replying affidavit to the papers filed in court, Godongwana said that it was too late to stop the VAT hike.

“My decision to introduce the VAT rate increase cannot be interdicted at this stage,” he said.

The Finance Minister also requested that the court dismiss the applications and include a costs order for the counsels.

The DA’s application has two parts, with the first being an application to the court to set aside the decision by the National Assembly to adopt the fiscal framework.

In the second part of its application, the party asked that the court declare section 7(4) of the Value Added Tax Act unconstitutional. It stated that the law improperly granted the finance minister authority to impose tax increases without full parliamentary approval. The EFF filed papers in support of the DA’s court application.

Gondongwana responded that while he didn’t agree with the DA’s arguments, he would also respect the court’s findings.

What you need to know about the budget speech saga

African National Congress (ANC) is considering abandoning VAT increase

Briefly News reported that the African National Congress (ANC) met with the Democratic Alliance (DA) to discuss a way forward regarding the budget.

The DA voted against the VAT increase, adding more strain to the relationship between the two biggest parties in the Government of National Unity (GNU).

A senior ANC member admitted that the party may have to abandon the Value-Added Tax (VAT) hike as the party failed to earn the support for it.

