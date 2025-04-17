Enoch Godongwana Responods to DA and EFF’s Court Challenge, Says Its Too Late to Stop VAT Increase
- Enoch Godongwana responded to an application brought against the recently adopted budget
- Godongwana maintained that it was too late for the Value-Added Tax (VAT) increase to be stopped
- The Democratic Alliance and Economic Freedom Fighters approached the Western Cape High Court to stop the budget
WESTERN CAPE – Enoch Godongwana has stated that the Value-Added Tax (VAT) increase can’t be interdicted at this point.
The Finance Minister made the statement in response to a court bid made by the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).
The DA and EFF approached the Western Cape High Court following the adoption of the fiscal framework on 12 March 2025 in the National Assembly.
Godongwana asks court to dismiss VAT challenge
In his replying affidavit to the papers filed in court, Godongwana said that it was too late to stop the VAT hike.
“My decision to introduce the VAT rate increase cannot be interdicted at this stage,” he said.
The Finance Minister also requested that the court dismiss the applications and include a costs order for the counsels.
The DA’s application has two parts, with the first being an application to the court to set aside the decision by the National Assembly to adopt the fiscal framework.
In the second part of its application, the party asked that the court declare section 7(4) of the Value Added Tax Act unconstitutional. It stated that the law improperly granted the finance minister authority to impose tax increases without full parliamentary approval. The EFF filed papers in support of the DA’s court application.
Gondongwana responded that while he didn’t agree with the DA’s arguments, he would also respect the court’s findings.
What you need to know about the budget speech saga
- Julius Malema stated that the government collapsed after failing to present a budget on 19 February.
- The uMkhonto weSiwe (MK) Party threatened a national shutdown if a VAT hike was included in the budget.
- The 2025 Budget was adopted in the National Assembly on 2 April after 194 members voted in favour of it.
- The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) filed papers in court to challenge the legality of the budget adopted by Parliament.
- The ANC Youth League wants DA ministers to be removed from their posts for voting against the budget.
- The ANC and DA sat down to discuss the future of the GNU following the divisions caused by the 2025 Budget Speech.
African National Congress (ANC) is considering abandoning VAT increase
Briefly News reported that the African National Congress (ANC) met with the Democratic Alliance (DA) to discuss a way forward regarding the budget.
The DA voted against the VAT increase, adding more strain to the relationship between the two biggest parties in the Government of National Unity (GNU).
A senior ANC member admitted that the party may have to abandon the Value-Added Tax (VAT) hike as the party failed to earn the support for it.
