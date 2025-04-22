ActionSA has claimed that the Democratic Alliance used the budget speech for political gain

Party Member of Parliament (MP), Alan Beesley, said a DA member was complicit in planning the budget

Beesley stated that the party wasn't acting in the public interest, but instead prioritising ministerial positions

ActionSA MP, Alan Beesley, claimed that the DA's Ashor Sarupen was complicit in planning the original budget speech, which included the 2% VAT hike. Image: @Powerfm987 (X)/ Jeffrey Abrahams

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has been very vocal in its objection to the budget speech, but according to one ActionSA member, this is all part of an attempt to gain more support.

ActionSA Member of Parliament (MP), Alan Beesley, accused the party of using the budget speech as part of a political campaign to increase its influence in the Government of National Unity.

Beesley made these comments after alleging that Deputy Minister of Finance, Ashor Sarupen, was complicit in putting together the original proposed 2% Value-Added Tax (VAT) hike. Sarupen, a DA member, is one of two Deputy Finance Ministers, along with David Masondo of the African National Congress (ANC).

Beesley says parliamentary response proves DA’s involvement

On 21 April 2025, ActionSA released a statement in which Beesley stated that thanks to a parliamentary reply, they could reveal that Sarupen was ‘intimately involved’ in the budget process, particularly the original budget which was supposed to be delivered on 19 February. The speech was never delivered because not all parties within the GNU agreed on the contents within. The DA, in particular, voiced its unhappiness with the proposed 2% VAT hike.

Beesley explained that Enoch Godongwana was asked if he discussed the 19 February budget with his deputies during the preparation stage.

The Finance Minister’s response was that both deputy ministers took part in several meetings and assisted in preparation of the budget.

“In addition, the Deputy Ministers of Finance were also involved in the speechwriting process by way of giving inputs and commenting on different versions of the draft speech until its finalisation,” the response read.

ActionSA said this showed that a DA member was complicit in the process when it came to the proposed 2% VAT hike, and the later revision to implement a 1% hike over two years.

Beesley criticises DA’s actions during budget saga

The ActionSA member also criticised the party as a whole, saying that despite the DA’s objection to the budget, it was an attempt to garner more support.

“In recent weeks, the DA has cynically weaponised this very VAT hike in a desperate attempt to salvage its political image and to extract more influence in the GNU,” he said.

He added that far from acting in the public interest, the party was prioritising power plays and ministerial positions over the financial well-being of millions of South Africans.

“This is not governance. This is reckless, chauvinistic opportunism. ActionSA, as the only rational opposition, had to step in at the 11th hour and entered budget negotiations with no hidden motives, no secret deals, and no preconditions,” he added.

A recent poll by the Institute of Race Relations showed that the DA, Economic Freedom Fighters and uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party all scored points with the public as a result of the budget saga. The ANC and Inkatha Freedom Party lost out on support as the saga dragged on.

