Tension exists between the two parties after the Democratic Alliance voted against the ANC's budget in Parliament

The ANC recently announced that it is hitting the reset button with the GNU and South Africans shared their views

Fikile Mbalula and John Steenhuisen were part of the GNU talks in Sandton.

What happened in the meeting?

JOHANNESBURG — The African National Congress (ANC) met with the Democratic Alliance (DA) in Sandton, Johannesburg on 12 April 2025 to discuss the Government of National Unity and the budget vote, which was passed in Parliament on 2 April. ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said the meeting was collegial.

Who were members of the delegate?

The ANC's delegation included secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, national Chairperson Gwede Mantashe, deputy secretary general Marupene Ramogkopa, treasurer-general Dr Gwen Ramokgopa, the chairperson of the Economic Transformation Committee of the National Executive Committee (NEC) Zuko Godlimpi, NEC member and minister of trade, industry and competition Parks Tau and Mgede Kekana who convenes the communications and publications sub-committee.

The ANC and the DA sat down in Sandton.

The DA's delegation was led by Helen Zille and party president John Steenhuisen, DA's KwaZulu-Natal chairperson and Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Dean Macpherson and three other senior members.

What was the meeting about?

She said the two parties spoke about the budget impasse, and how to resolve it in the interests of the unity of the government. Bhengu-Motsiri said the party has been in meetings with political parties except the MK Party, the African Transformation Movement and the United African Transformation party. Bhengu-Motsiri said the two parties are still in the process of negotiation. She said after meeting with all the parties the ANC will convene with the NEC for a way forward.

The Democratic Alliance filed papers against the budget vote after it was passed. Zille said the DA is in the Government of Unity for socioeconomic growth and not for political perks.

In spite of this, the party president Steenhuisen said the party is still committed to the Government of National Unity.

What did South Africans say?

Netizens commenting on SABC News' Facebook post shared their views.

Stevens Peterson said:

"The DA must comply with the rules of the game."

Nkosentsha Mzukulu Ka-Dele said:

"One thing I admire about Ramaphosa is the manner in which he can play around with his political power. Look how he got rid of his political rivals within his party and at the same time used the government portfolios to shut Patricia De Lille, General Bantu Holomisa, and that other guy who is a PAC leader."

Bongani Zideba said:

"The ANC knows how to play chess."

Benson Madalitso Pophiwa said:

"Ramaphosa is a master of negotiations."

Vika Mzimela said:

"Selling out has become a fashion in South Africa."

EFF files papers to oppose budget implementation

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters filed papers to oppose the implementation of the budget. The budget's first phase is expected to be implemented in May.

The party reiterated its stance that the passing of the budget followed an unlawful process. The process, the Red Berets said, undermined Parliamentary rules and regulations.

