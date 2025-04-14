The African National Congress (ANC) met with the Democratic Alliance (DA) to discuss the way forward regarding the budget

A senior ANC member admitted that they may have to abandon the Value-Added Tax (VAT) hike as the party failed to earn support it

The National Assembly will meet again on 6 May for the budget to be officially approved if the ANC appeases its alliance partners

A senior ANC member admitted that the Finance Minister may have to abandon his attempt to push through the VAT hike. Image: Kak Iki/ Ziyaad Douglas

GAUTENG—The African National Congress (ANC) will have much to think about regarding the 2025 budget following a meeting with the Democratic Alliance (DA) on Saturday, 12 April 2025.

The two largest parties in the Government of National Unity met to discuss the budget, which is not set in stone despite being adopted in the National Assembly on 2 April.

The ANC received the support from ActionSA that it needed to pass the budget, on condition that it find an alternative to the Value-Added Tax (VAT) hike within 30 days.

The budget saga has been stretching on from 19 February, when the speech was initially postponed after the parties within the GNU failed to agree on the contents.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana then presented the budget on 12 March, but it drew criticism from many over the proposed 1% VAT increase over the next two years.

ANC member admits party may have to drop VAT push

Following the meeting in Sandton, Johannesburg, which was described as constructive, a senior ANC member admitted that the party may have to abandon its bid to push through the VAT increase.

Speaking to IOL, the member who was part of the meetings admitted that they failed to convince the other parties to support the VAT hike.

“If we are going to keep the GNU going and not aliente other organisations, I think it's time we listen. We can't go at it on our own. It's time we realise that we are in the GNU with other parties that also have opinions,” the member said.

The party will now discuss the way forward in a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting as the deadline for ActionSA’s ultimatum draws closer.

If the ANC goes ahead with scrapping the proposed VAT hike, the finance minister would need to find means to generate the R13,5 billion it would have brought in before the next National Assembly sitting on 6 May.

ActionSA supported the adoption of the budget provided that the ANC find an alternative to the VAT increase within 30 days. Image: Fani Mahuntsi

