The African National Congress confirmed it would be resetting the Government of National Unity (GNU)

Fikile Mbalula explained that the ANC would be speaking to all parties, inside and outside of the GNU

Mbalula added that it was not the ANC’s call to make whether the Democratic Alliance (DA) exit the coalition

The ANC has decided to hit the reset button on the GNU and engage with all parties. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent ten years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism

GAUTENG – The African National Congress (ANC) will hit the reset button on the Government of National Unity (GNU).

ANC Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula, confirmed that the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) resolved to reset the GNU and speak to all parties inside and outside of the current coalition government.

The GNU was formed in July 2024 following the 2024 National Elections, where no party received a majority.

NWC calls for reset following budget fiasco

Mbalula noted that the NWC called for a reset in the coalition following the saga surrounding the adoption of the 2025 budget.

The Democratic Alliance, the second biggest party in the GNU, objected to the Value-Added Tax (VAT) increase in the budget and didn’t vote in favour of its adoption.

The DA’s continued objections to the budget angered many within the ANC, with President Cyril Ramaphosa saying that the DA couldn’t be in the government but continue to act like the opposition.

The DA remains in the GNU alongside the ANC, but that could change in the coming days. Image: Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

The party remains in the GNU for now, with Mbalula stating that it was not the ANC’s call to make whether the DA exits the coalition.

“This grand ‘reset’ does not entail booting the DA from the GNU or pushing for any specific changes. For now, the ANC has taken no position on the GNU or the parties within it, and things remain the same,” Mbalula noted.

The Secretary-General confirmed that negotiations with the various parties will take place over the next five days. Mbalula added that the ANC would also engage with businesses and other stakeholders.

You can watch the announcement below.

Economic Freedom Fighters and ActionSA express interest

With the ANC opening up the GNU to all parties, Julius Malema and Herman Mashaba may jump at the chance. Mashaba recently stated that his ActionSA party would join the cabinet if President Ramaphosa asked them. ActionSA already has a working relationship with the ANC in Johannesburg. Mashaba’s party also supported the ANC’s budget proposal, voting for its adoption provided that the VAT was scrapped.

Malema’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) also expressed interest in joining the government, but Malema has stated that he would not join the government if the DA or Freedom Front Plus are a part of it.

What you need to know about the budget drama

DA’s Federal Executive to decide party’s future

Briefly News reported that the DA’s Federal Executive will decide if the party remains in the GNU.

Party leader John Steenhuisen confirmed that the decision would be made following the saga surrounding the budget.

South Africans weighed in on the party’s statement, sharing mixed reactions about whether it would leave the coalition government.

Source: Briefly News