An unidentified woman believed to be in her 30s was found dead in a Klerksdorp street after she was allegedly attacked by dogs during the early hours of Friday morning

Her body was discovered by a man on his way to work, while eight dogs from a nearby property were later removed by the SPCA

Police have opened an inquest and are appealing to the public for information that could help identify the victim and uncover what happened

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A woman was allegedly mauled to death in Klerksdorp. Image: Jacob King

Source: Getty Images

NORTH WEST - A tragic incident has shocked residents of Klerksdorp after a woman was allegedly mauled to death by a group of dogs during the early hours of Friday morning.

The woman has not yet been identified, and police are calling on anyone with information that could help establish her identity to come forward.

What happened?

According to police, the woman, believed to be in her 30s, was found dead in Magaretha Prinsloo Street on Friday, 5 June 2026. Her body was discovered at around 5:45 am by a man who was walking to work. The man alerted the authorities to the grim discovery, who responded swiftly.

Paramedics who attended the scene said the victim had suffered multiple injuries consistent with dog bites. The circumstances surrounding the incident are still being investigated, but police believe she may have been attacked by dogs in the area before her body was found.

Following the discovery, officers traced eight mixed -breed dogs at a nearby property. The animals were taken into the custody of the SPCA, which removed them from the premises. The dogs were later euthanised as part of the response to the incident.

See post from the SAPS here:

Calls for help from the public

The woman's identity has not yet been confirmed, and police are working to notify her family. Investigators are also trying to establish exactly what happened in the hours leading up to her death.

So far, no eyewitnesses have come forward, making the investigation more challenging. Police are urging anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area or who might be able to help identify the deceased woman to contact authorities.

An inquest docket has been opened, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Klerksdorp Detective Branch Commander, Colonel JC Scholtz, on 082 578 0187 or report information to their nearest police station. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or via the MySAPS app.

Vryburg man mauled to death by pit bulls

In similar news, a 39-year-old man died following an alleged attack by two pit bull dogs in Vryburg in the North West, prompting police to open an inquest into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Police said officers were called to a local hospital after an inquest case was registered on Thursday in January 2026. On arrival, they were taken to a surgical ward, where the man was found unresponsive in his hospital bed. The victim sustained extensive injuries, including multiple wounds and scratch marks to his hands and legs, which investigators believe are consistent with dog bites.

The eight dogs were euthanised. Image:Deep Gill

Source: Getty Images

Man mauled by pitbulls at his workplace

Briefly News also reported that a Rustenburg worker was mauled by dogs at his workplace. The South African Police Service officers arrived at the scene, where they found the worker on the ground with bite marks all over his body. Paramedics declared him dead on the scene, and they discovered that two pit bulls attacked him fatally.

Source: Briefly News