GAUTENG— The South African government expects a higher return rate for HIV prevention with the official rollout of Lenacapavir, a long-acting drug that requires only two injections a year. Health officials are targeting the medication to curb rising infection rates caused by patients failing to stick to daily prevention pills.

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Lenacapavir will be a boon for new and expectant mothers. Image: @PresidencyZA

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Nicolette Naidoo from Wits’ Reproductive Health and HIV Institute told eNCA that the slow-release medication stays in the system longer, helping patients who struggle to return for daily treatment. According to Naidoo, the country needs to place 2 million people on this medication to achieve a significant impact on the epidemic.

South Africa receives 37,920 HIV prevention injections as part of the initiative. The Health Department looks to roll out lenacapavir at a time when global funding for HIV treatment is facing reductions. Advocating for a switch to this twice-a-year drug could assist in reducing infections despite these funding constraints.

The breakthrough drug could also be revolutionary for breastfeeding and pregnant and women. Naidoo observed that if health officials roll out the medication correctly, the drug could mother-to-child transmissions of HIV greatly reduced.

Lenacapavir to be injected twice

Briefly News reported that for decades, the fight against HIV has heavily relied on daily prevention pills and consistent adherence. Patients on Lenacapavir will need to be re-injected every time they return for their shot, replacing the need for daily compliance. Health officials expect this shift to help the government make the necessary inroads and impact that daily oral medication has failed to achieve due to high drop-out rates.

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Source: Briefly News