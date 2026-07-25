South African DJ Shimza performed at Tomorrowland's Crystal Garden Stage in Boom, Belgium, on 24 July 2026

Shimza played an Afro House set to a crowd of roughly 200,000 festival-goers, with his SA flag proudly on display

South Africans online erupted with pride as footage of the performance circulated on social media

Popular SA DJ, Shimza. Images: @Shimza

Source: Facebook

Shimza, the Tembisa-born DJ and producer with 1.8 million followers, took to the Crystal Garden Stage at Tomorrowland in Boom, Belgium, on 24 July 2026. He performed at 8:00 PM to a sea of raised hands and phones, with the South African flag draped over his shoulders throughout the set.

The crowd that evening was enormous. Tomorrowland Weekend 2 drew approximately 200,000 people to the festival grounds each day, with over 400,000 attendees from more than 200 nationalities attending across the full two-weekend run. DJ Mag voted Tomorrowland the world's number one festival in 2026.

Shimza's Afro House Set Ignites the Crowd

Shimza delivered a 13-track Afro House and Afro-tech set that included his own productions, collaborations and a remix of South African star Tyla's track CHANEL. He also debuted unreleased material live during the performance. Dance music reviewers described the atmosphere at his stage as deep, dark and captivating, a powerful alternative to the main stage.

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After the show, he shared a video from the performance with a simple but emotional caption:

"Thank you 😭 🙏🏾 🤎 Tomorrowland."

Shimza is not slowing down after Belgium. He is scheduled to perform at Hï Ibiza.

Footage circulating on his Facebook page showed the scale of the crowd and the energy in the venue. With his flag on full display, Shimza made sure everyone in that Belgian field knew exactly where he was from.

Mzansi loves Shimza's Tomorrowland moment

South Africans watching from home were quick to share their pride in the comments:

@Lekotoane Kevin Wa Maaba said:

"No DNA just RSA 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦"

@Katlego Swizz joked:

"Bro's practically at the gym while on stage... He's working out literally 😅"

@Mali Stoffel added:

"Super Mega made it cool to perform with a South African flag!"

See the clip here.

More on SA DJs and musicians making waves

Source: Briefly News