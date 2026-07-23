Victoria Gonzales' phone screensaver gave fans a glimpse into her romance with DJ Black Coffee

A video shared on X quickly went viral as Mzansi gushed over the sweet detail

Social media users flooded the comments section with heartwarming reactions to the couple

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Mzansi gushed over Victoria Gonzales' subtle gesture after spotting DJ Black Coffee on her phone lock screen. Image: Black coffee and Victoria Gonzalez

Source: Instagram

DJ Black Coffee and his girlfriend, Victoria Gonzales, have once again left fans swooning. A video making the rounds on X captured a sweet detail that many people couldn't ignore, Gonzales has the Grammy-winning DJ as her phone screensaver. The brief clip quickly sparked conversation online, with many saying the subtle gesture spoke volumes about the couple's relationship.

Victoria Gonzales' screensaver steals the spotlight

The viral video, shared by X user @Cebe_Lihle23, briefly showed Gonzales using her phone before eagle-eyed fans noticed that her lock screen featured Black Coffee. While it lasted only a few seconds, the moment was enough to get social media buzzing.

The internationally acclaimed DJ, whose real name is Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo, has been linked to Gonzales for some time, and the pair have occasionally shared glimpses of their romance. This latest moment, however, wasn't a glamorous red-carpet appearance or a carefully curated social media post. Instead, it was an unexpected peek into their everyday lives that fans found even more endearing.

Fans gush over the loved-up couple

Victoria Gonzales had fans talking after her phone screensaver revealed a sweet tribute to DJ Black Coffee. Image: Black Coffee and Victoria Gonzalez

Source: Instagram

The wholesome moment quickly attracted thousands of views, with many social media users saying Gonzales' phone screensaver proved just how smitten she is with Black Coffee.

Some of the reactions included:

@spicegirlixx:

"This is so cute 😍"

@Cebe_Lihle23:

"So cute, girl is in love 🥰"

@Nkosana_Tebogo:

"They are so adorable together❤️"

@Cebe_Lihle23:

"So adorable fam🙏🏽❤️"

See more comments in the X post below:

Mzansi loves seeing Black Coffee happy

Many fans admitted they enjoy seeing Black Coffee in a happy relationship, saying the screensaver was a simple but meaningful gesture. Others praised the couple for keeping their romance low-key while still giving supporters moments to celebrate.

Although it was only a glimpse of a phone lock screen, it was enough to melt hearts online, with many agreeing that sometimes the smallest gestures say the most about a relationship.

Victoria grooves to local hit with Coffee

Recently Briefly News reported that DJ Black Coffee and his girlfriend, Victoria Gonzalez, got social media talking after a video of them dancing to South African music went viral. In the clip, Victoria enthusiastically danced to Bengicela while Black Coffee sang along with a big smile, leading many fans to say he looked genuinely happy in the relationship. The video also reignited comparisons with his ex-wife, Enhle Mbali, with some social media users praising the couple while others criticised the unnecessary comparisons.

Source: Briefly News